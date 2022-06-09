ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Post's new education reporters and sign up for the free Extra Credit newsletter

By Holly Baltz, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
The Palm Beach Post's free Extra Credit newsletter is where you can get all of the week’s local education news in one place. If interested, please sign up here.

We have two new K-12 education reporters at The Palm Beach Post who will be covering Palm Beach County schools from security measures to school board races to school grades and everything in between.

Please welcome:

Giuseppe Sabella — Giuseppe is an education beat veteran who comes to The Post from the Bradenton Herald. He also covered public safety for the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia. He’s a graduate of the University of Florida and worked at the Independent Florida Alligator, where he worked his way up from crime reporter to metro editor to editor-in-chief. Already, he has covered the fatal shooting at Dreyfoos School of the Arts and the controversial math textbooks deemed unacceptable by the state because of alleged critical race theory and other concerns. You can reach him at gsabella@pbpost.com. Read Giuseppe Sabella's latest stories here.

Katherine Kokal — Katherine covered the town of Jupiter for The Post more than a year, where she wrote stories about everything from elections to the case of the couple accused of child abuse by locking their 14-year-old in an 8-by-8-foot room in the garage. She’s a Milwaukee native and a University of Missouri grad. Prior reporting stints were in Barcelona, Spain, and at the Island Packet in Hilton Head, South Carolina. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Read Katherine Kohal's latest stories here.

Our former education aces -- Sonja Isger and Andrew Marra -- have moved into new jobs at The Post. Sonja is now Features Editor, and Andrew is an investigative reporter.

Sadly, this week brings to a close our long-running Extra Credit Facebook group. Thanks so much for your participation. But again, please sign up for the Extra Credit newsletter to stay on top of what's happening in our schools.

