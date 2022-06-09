Crime Stoppers: Abbeville man flees police, crashes car into mobile home

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who fled from police and crashed his vehicle into a mobile home in May.

Colby Comeaux, 38, of Abbeville, has a felony warrant on multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, driving while under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle, and three counts of running stop signs and/or yield signs.

Colby Comeaux

Comeaux is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 5’9″ and weighs approximately 140 lbs. Comeaux’s last known address is off of South Miles Street in Abbeville.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Eddie Langlinais, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Comeaux was driving. Comeaux fled from police and crashed his vehicle into a handicap access ramp before wedging the front of his vehicle under a mobile home. Comeaux then fled on foot and escaped capture.

If you have information on this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (337) 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

