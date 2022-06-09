Happy Anniversary Outdoor Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is seeking donations of water and other items to help homeless people through the anticipated high heat and humidity. Other hot weather-related needs include ball caps, ibuprofen, sunburn relief, sunscreen, lip balm, foot powder, summer clothing and...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls announced The Link has had more than 4,000 triage encounters in the first year of operations. More than 1,400 people have used the services provided by The Link. Staff and Board members of The Link call the first year...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — You may have noticed American flags lining some major streets in Sioux Falls or in your community. That’s because Tuesday is Flag Day. In Sioux Falls, the American Legion’s Singing Legionnaires put up the flags on patriotic holidays in front of participating businesses.
The South Dakota DOT is hiring in the Sioux Falls area. An informal walk-in interview event is taking place Wednesday, June 15th, from 4pm until 7pm. The Department of Transportation says they are looking for highway maintenance workers and various other positions to help improve South Dakota’s transportation system. The walk-in interview event will be held at the Sioux Falls area office at 5316 W 60th Street North, Building 400.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School Board met this week. The biggest take away is the changes being made at the Axtell Park Middle School Program. Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Jamie Nold gave an update to the School Board. Nold said there will be more...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls hospitals will be participating in a full-scale disaster exercise on the morning of Wednesday, June 15, on the airfield at Joe Foss Field. Full-scale exercises are conducted every three years to ensure the airport...
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — It was so hot Sunday that U.S. Highway 75 buckled 1 mile south of Sioux Center, Iowa. That’s according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. They said yesterday evening that traffic was down to one lane where the road buckled.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Heat index values are on the increase. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the long-awaited heat, along with high dew points, will push the heat index in the 100s on Monday. The weather service advises dressing for the weather and staying hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Take a break from the heat every few hours and know the signs of heat illnesses. Keep your furry friends in mind as well. Be sure they have shade and water, and don’t leave them in a hot car.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls residents have a new opportunity to directly participate with City staff to shape the future of downtown. Planning and Development Services is forming resident work groups to provide their thoughts on the 2035 Downtown Plan. This opportunity provides residents the ability to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Great Plains Zoo announced they are in the process of vaccinating the most susceptible animals against COVID-19. Zoetis, a veterinary health supply company, has developed a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19. —Read the entire news release below — The Great Plains...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new City health study says Sioux Falls faces several significant concerns. These include a high burden of chronic diseases, mental health disorders, and injuries. Other health issues are poor oral health, especially for school-aged children, health disparities, and COVID-19. The City and its...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch west of Interstate 29 until 3 a.m. Monday. Minnehaha County is not included in the watch area. The weather service advises storms could reach the I-29 corridor though around 3:00 Monday morning.
TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Tea Police Department is reminding residents of the Tea Pot Days Parade this weekend. The department asks if you live on the parade route make sure to have a plan for your vehicles so the route is clear!. Streets must be clear by 9:00...
PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) – A Lake Andes, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Here’s the latest from Tuesday’s Sioux Falls Police briefing. Sioux Falls Police have more questions than answers about a shooting. They believe it happened in an apartment in the 600 block of North Lewis avenue Monday night. A 19-year-old man with a...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend. Police say two motorcycles were riding together when Josiah Tschetter, of Aurora, lost his eye protection. Once he lost his glasses, Josiah went into the northbound lane where he...
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is in jail in connection with a Saturday night drug bust in Flandreau. Based on a recent felony drug arrest, Flandreau police executed a search warrant of a Flandreau residence. During the search, police discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana...
