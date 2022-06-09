ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Obituary for Charles Benjamin Harrington

 5 days ago

Graveside services for Charles Benjamin Harrington, 82, of DeRidder,...

Obituary for Margie Lea White

Margie Lea White, 83, of Rosepine, LA passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15 from 5-9pm at Rosepine United Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 16 at 10am at Rosepine United Pentecostal Church. Interment will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery. For full obituary,...
ROSEPINE, LA
Obituary for Dorthea Sue Manning Singleton

Dorthea Sue Manning Singleton, 70, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home.
DERIDDER, LA
Obituary for Danny Paul Demeritt

Danny Paul Demeritt entered peacefully into rest on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 68. Visitation will be on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM until the time of service which will begin at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
DERIDDER, LA
Obituary for Elaine Moses

Funeral services for Elaine Moses,101, of Alabama will be held in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder, Louisiana at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Burial will follow in the Barentine Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15th, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service...
DERIDDER, LA
Deridder, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Deridder, LA
VPSO Arrest Report June 9-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Runge, age 44, of Rosepine, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine). Runge was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Runge remains in the VPSO jail.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Leesville City Council Announces New Fire Chief

City of Leesville City Council met Monday, June 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Council members Ybarra and Shapkoff were absent. The monthly bills were presented as $101,270.58 and a pay request for $12, 027 for the Entrance Road Sewer Project payable to Pelican Land Surveying was approved. Presentations were made...
LEESVILLE, LA
Armed Shreveport teenager escapes state custody

SHREVEPORT, La. - An armed Shreveport teenager is on the run after escaping state custody in in Avoyelles Parish. According to the Office of Juvenile Justice Custody, this is Anthony Mandigo Jr.'s third escape from custody. Mandigo, 17, is serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including aggravated flight from an...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Clayton Allen Fulks Scheduled for Trial in September.

In July 2020 Clayton Allen Fulks, 22, of Rosepine and Dakota Wayne Singletery 22 of Lake Charles were arrested for second degree cruelty to a juvenile; Stacy Lynne Tharpe was arrested the following day and charged with principal to second degree cruelty to a juvenile. This follows a car acident and the subsequent investigation where it was discovered a child in Ms. Tharpes care stated she had been beaten and bruised by the three. In February 2021, Stacy Tharpe pled guilty to the charges and Singletary pled guilty in May 2021.
ROSEPINE, LA
Railroad contract worker injured by passing train near Campti

CAMPTI, La. -- A railroad contract workers was injured Tuesday morning when he stepped from a stopped locomotive engine and was struck by a train traveling in the opposite direction on adjacent tracks. The 60-year-old man from Sillsbee, Texas, was taken from the scene to a Shreveport hospital, where he...
CAMPTI, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2022. Kordell Joseph Rashaan Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies. Benjamin Author Mackey, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm. Logan Ray...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Shreveport man dies in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A Shreveport man died and three people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Mansfield. State police said Donte Mack, 27, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Arteaetear Franklin, 54, of Mansfield and his two passengers were...
MANSFIELD, LA
One wounded in weekend shooting in Opelousas

One man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting near St. Cyr and Truman streets. Opelousas Police say they were called to the area at about 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses saiid a man had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Body found on Ruth Street identified

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified. The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.
SULPHUR, LA
BCAA Looks To Assist Those With Past Due Utility Bills

The Beauregard Community Action Association is looking for those with past due electric bills. If you qualify they could pay up to $1200. Go by their office and ask about the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Grant. This is income based. These funds will not be available after July 15, 2022.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA

