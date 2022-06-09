Obituary for Charles Benjamin Harrington

In July 2020 Clayton Allen Fulks, 22, of Rosepine and Dakota Wayne Singletery 22 of Lake Charles were arrested for second degree cruelty to a juvenile; Stacy Lynne Tharpe was arrested the following day and charged with principal to second degree cruelty to a juvenile. This follows a car acident and the subsequent investigation where it was discovered a child in Ms. Tharpes care stated she had been beaten and bruised by the three. In February 2021, Stacy Tharpe pled guilty to the charges and Singletary pled guilty in May 2021.

ROSEPINE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO