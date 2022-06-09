ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss baseball on TV, live stream in super regionals

By Trisha Easto, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago

Ole Miss and Southern Miss baseball are ready to face off in a best-of-three series for the NCAA Tournament Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The series starts at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 11.

Ole Miss is 35-22 overall after winning three straight in the Coral Gables Regional.

Southern Miss is 47-17 overall. It played five games as the host of the Hattiesburg Regional after losing to LSU in the second game. The Golden Eagles beat LSU in back-to-back games to close out the regional.

How to watch Ole Miss baseball vs. Southern Miss on TV, live stream in NCAA Super Regionals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUEUa_0g5UtQJw00

Game 1

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 11

TV: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Ben McDonald (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Southern Miss Sports Network

Game 2

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 12

TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPNU2 is channel 143.

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Southern Miss Sports Network

Game 3 (if necessary)

Game time: TBD on Monday, June 13

TV: TBD

Live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Southern Miss Sports Network

Read more Ole Miss/Southern Miss baseball news:

Mike Bianco is the head coach for Ole Miss baseball. Scott Berry is the head coach for Southern Miss baseball.

Trisha Easto is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How to watch Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss baseball on TV, live stream in super regionals

Comments / 0

