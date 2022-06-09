ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Kirby: Readers share advice, vacation pictures and a request

By Bill Kirby, Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
"A desk is a dangerous place from which to watch the world."

— John le Carre

This newspaper has the smartest readers.

When I shared my recent adventure involving a clogged spray paint can that became an out-of-control spray paint can, Jean Johnson, an Augusta sign professional, called to advise: "If when you have finished spraying, you turn the can upside down, and spray until the paint stops coming out, it will keep your paint can free from clogs and the next time you use it, no problem."

Jack Burke also emailed to commiserate, and pointed out the value of wearing old clothes whenever paint is involved.

Good advice.

About all I can share is white spray paint will wear off your fingers in about two days. Although I did send Jack a picture of the green spray paint I used to cover the white spray paint stripes in my yard.

WE HAVE THE BEST TRAVELED READERS: Eddy and Barbara Marsh, of Martinez, e-mailed some beautiful photos from the 49th state.

"We just completed a Alaskan cruise," they wrote. "Thought I would send you some pictures. I also sent you a postcard last week and hopefully you will get it soon."

The Marshes have a good idea — e-mail a photo from your summer travels to bkirby@augustachronicle.com and we can see if we can again get an image from all 50 states.

You can mail a postcard, too, to me at The Augusta Chronicle, 725 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30901.

WE HAVE SENTIMENTAL READERS: Former Augustan Barry Young, who spends time between Phoenix and Santa Barbara, Calif., is looking for a photo of the old Windmill at the top of the Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road intersection.

I have seen a copy of it, but we don't have one in the newspaper archives. If you have one, e-mail me a copy and I will forward to Barry.

He was also looking for some pictures of the old Perrin Elementary School. I can send those to him, as well.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I was a child, I thought "nap time" was punishment. Now it feels like a small vacation.

TODAY'S JOKE: Here's one from Everett.

Mrs. Smith was called to serve for jury duty, but asked to be excused because she didn't believe in capital punishment and didn't want her personal beliefs to prevent the trial from taking its proper course.

However, Greg, the public defender, admired her thoughtfulness and quiet calm, and tried to convince her she was appropriate to serve on a jury.

"Ma'am," he said politely, "This is not a murder case. It's a civil suit. The wife is bringing a case against her husband because he gambled away the $20,000 they had saved to remodel the kitchen."

"Well, OK," said Mrs. Smith. "I'll be glad to serve. I guess I might have been wrong about capital punishment after all."

Bill Kirby has reported, photographed, and commented on life in Augusta and Georgia for 45 years.

