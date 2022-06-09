Joe Donnelly, Ambassador to Vatican, to speak at Mishawaka neighborhood meeting

MISHAWAKA — Joe Donnelly, former U.S. senator who currently is Ambassador to the Vatican, will speak about his current assignment at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the monthly neighborhood meeting of city council member Dale “Woody” Emmons, D-1st, at St. Bavo Parish at 7th and West streets. The public is welcome.

Donnelly served as U.S. senator in Indiana from 2013 to 2019, and he also is a former U.S. representative for Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, serving in that role from 2007 to 2013.