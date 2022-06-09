Toms River Police Confront Suicidal Man with Shotgun in Route 37 Business Park
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A suicidal man armed with a shotgun was confronted by...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A suicidal man armed with a shotgun was confronted by...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0