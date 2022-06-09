ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River Police Confront Suicidal Man with Shotgun in Route 37 Business Park

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A suicidal man armed with a shotgun was confronted by...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ring doorbell alert leads to arrest of three burglary suspects in Jackson; One still on the run

Multiple burglars are in custody in Jackson, thanks to a ring doorbell alert. At approximately 3:28 am on Friday, Police Officer Travis Ceppaluni responded to a residence located on Round Hill Road when a resident reported being alerted by his Ring security camera of an unknown subject in his driveway near his vehicles. The resident advised that his vehicles were locked at all times and he had checked the area for the subject but was unable to locate him.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested For Attempted Car Burglary

JACKSON – Three men have been arrested after attempting to enter multiple cars in a resident’s driveway, police said. Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department were notified that around 3:30 a.m. on June 10 an unknown person was seen near the victim’s cars on Round Hill Road. Luckily, all of the victim’s cars were locked. The resident had been alerted by his Ring security camera but later could not locate the person.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shotguns#Suicidal#Executive Drive#Community Medical Center
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. driver killed in 2-car crash in South Jersey

An 81-year-old Williamstown man was killed Saturday night in a two-car crash in Gloucester County and the other driver was injured, Monroe Township police said. The man, whose name had not been disclosed as of Sunday evening, was drive north on Route 42 in Monroe, in a 2019 GMC Terrain, at 8:51 p.m. Saturday when he began turning at the Georgia Avenue intersection, police said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy