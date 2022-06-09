One Kilo of Heroin, Guns, $500k in Jewelry Seized in Hudson County Drug Bust

After more than 30 years, a man who says he was raped as a child by a powerful New Jersey sheriff finally got the chance to tell his story in court. The victim, identified only as W.M., told jurors that former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock picked him up from the Hackettstown Police Department in 1988 to transport him to the county’s youth shelter. He says on the way there, Bullock drove to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted him.

