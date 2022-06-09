ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County Crime Report: June 6-8, 2022

By Jeff Jones
 5 days ago
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – Howard County police responded to the following incidents between June...

WSET

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Jealous ex-boyfriend shoots 7-11 employee in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say the shooting that took place at an Aspen Hill 7-11 on Sunday was caused by an employee's jealous ex-boyfriend. According to police, at approximately 3:18 a.m. several officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to 14101 Georgia Avenue – the site of the Silver Spring 7-11 – for a shooting that had just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Harford County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing teen who was reported missing over the weekend. An alert was issued by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office regarding Braxton Michael Copenhaver, 13, who was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 in the area of Albantowne Way in Edgewood.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

7-Eleven Employee Shot by Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven located at 14101 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring at approximately 3:18am on Sunday morning. MCPD officers located two victims, Enrique Devaul and Kristie Thrappas, both employees of the store. Thrappas’ ex-boyfriend, Zekale Long, allegedly entered the 7-Eleven and shot at Devaul, grazing his midsection.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
