Newark, NJ

Suspects Who Defaced Police Vehicle Caught on Camera in Newark

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
NEWARK, NJ – Two suspects who wrote profanities on a Newark police vehicle are...

Maxwell Franklin
5d ago

When they identify them and capture them, charge them to the fullest extent of the law.

