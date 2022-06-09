ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

12-Year-Old Struck by Hit and Run Driver in the Bronx

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old girl was struck and injured by a vehicle...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 16-year-old shot in Bronxdale

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody in cop's murder

Police detectives escort Argenis Baez from the 44th Precinct station house in the Bronx to an unmarked car to be taken to central booking. Baez is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Arianna Reyes-Gomez, inside her apartment. Reyes-Gomez was a New York City police officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#The Bronx
NBC New York

Home Invaders Use FedEx Disguise to Shoot, Rob NYC Man in Apartment: Cops

Hallway video from inside a Bronx apartment building captured the first seconds of a violent home invasion robbery where two men used a fake FedEx disguise to get inside, authorities say. The wanted men are seen walking toward an apartment door Wednesday morning, the first wearing a black FedEx uniform...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy