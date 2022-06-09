Florida Everblades still can hoist Kelly Cup at Hertz Arena with 2 wins this weekend

After Wednesday night's setback in the Kelly Cup Finals, a frustrating 4-1 loss in Game 3 to the Toledo Walleye, the Florida Everblades have to develop collective amnesia, and quickly.

The series continues this weekend with Game 4 on Friday night at 7:30 and Game 5 on Saturday at 7.

Wednesday night's game showed that the Everblades cannot be the Cardiac Kids if they hope to win this series. Though they successfully came back from a 2-0 deficit in Game 1, the Walleye are 10-2 when they score first this postseason, so it will be important for the Everblades to get on the board early.

"They are front-runners," Everblades coach Brad Ralph said. "They got an early lead and they're a good hockey team, so we've got to be better in the first period."

The Everblades lead the series two games to one. That means that they would have to sweep both weekend games if they are to win the Kelly Cup on home ice. If they lose either game, the series will return to Toledo next week.

But can home be sweet home for Florida? This year, their familiar sheet of ice has not always been a source of success. The Everblades are 5-4 at home in the postseason, 17-15-3 during the regular season - barely a winning record. On the other hand, they have been 8-0-1 on the road this postseason.

It's not for lack of support. The reported 6,149 in attendance (minus a handful of traveling Toledoans) were cheering the team loudly and booing the Walleye and especially the officials vociferously on Wednesday. The Everblades have had a strong bond to a devoted, knowledgeable fanbase for more than two decades.

But if that fanbase is going to see Everblades captain John McCarron lift the Cup over his head on Saturday, the team will need to be as good at home as they are on the road.

"It's the Finals," Ralph said. "It's a roller coaster of emotions, so it's on us to respond. It's on us to believe in what we're doing and get the job done on Friday."

