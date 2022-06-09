ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Skyrocketing home values mean Providence city councilors want to cut property taxes

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE — City councilors are pushing to lower property taxes initially floated in Mayor Jorge Elorza's fiscal year 2023 budget.

On Wednesday night, the finance committee moved to cut the rate from the proposed $18.50 per $1,000 to $17.80.

The mayor has touted his plan as a tax cut, as the current rate stands at $24.56; however, skyrocketing home values mean residents will end up paying more anyway. According to the city's internal auditor, Providence's residential properties have increased in value by an average of 46% since the last full valuation was completed in 2018.

"Our families are faced with rising inflation costs, from groceries to gas. And while we all appreciate increased home values, it was important for the council to crunch the numbers and lessen the tax burden on our single-family, multi-family, and elderly homeowners without sacrificing city services," Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who chairs the finance committee, said.

On the other hand, the committee moved to increase taxes on commercial properties, which have seen a far more modest increase in value, averaging 15%. Committee members moved to boost rates from Elorza's proposed $33.85 per $1,000 to $35.40. The current rate is $36.70.

Elorza's office said the mayor "is supportive of the tax rate change, which resulted in minor changes to the tax levy for residents." Basically, the burden lifted from the residents was placed on commercial properties.

Another change to the budget? Cut funding for the Providence fire chief

In considering the remainder of Elorza's budget, the committee also moved to cut funding for the fire chief, a position that has long been without a permanent employee, though Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, who has been serving in an acting capacity, has been collecting the salary.

As a result, the committee has moved to defund the position, wishing to fund it at a salary of no more than $175,000 if and when a full-time and qualified person is hired.

City Treasurer James Lombardi noted that there has been no permanent fire chief since July 2015, though the city charter states  someone may only serve in an acting role for 90 days.

According to Lombardi, Paré makes $165,000 in total, $132,000 in his commissioner salary plus $33,000 for his role as fire chief.

"As you know, it not only adds to his salary but his future pension," Lombardi said. "I've raised these objections to the administration on the 90-day rule, and there has not been any resolution to that. The administration can't bend the rules for one individual. It's wrong. It's against the charter. It needs to be corrected."

Councilman Nicholas Narducci, echoing those criticisms, said he is "disgusted with this whole issue."

Reached for comment, Paré declined.

The budget will now go to the full council for final approval.

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

