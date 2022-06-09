Welcome, summer – we’re glad you’re here: Plan your week ahead with WNC Parent

Summer, summer, summertime! Plan some adventures, get signed up for summer reading, and make some memories in those little everyday moments. This month, find summer travel tips, great reads, and even a quick recipe that won’t heat up your kitchen – and more at wncparent.com.

See B-Rad the Magical Buccaneer June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Fletcher Library and at 2 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library or call 828-697-4725.

Intro to Rhythm and Drumming with TRAP of Asheville is at 4 p.m. June 10 at the Pack Memorial Library. The event is for families and adults. No drumming experience needed. Registration is required and is limited to 15 people. Feel free to bring your own drum or percussion instrument. Contact 828-250-4700 or jen.waite@buncombecounty.org.

Family Friday – Join the Buncombe Partnership for Children at Asheville Parks and Recreation's free outdoor movie night June 10 in Pack Square Park. The fun starts at 7 pm with Rec n Roll games, giveaways, and activities for kids and teens. At dusk, watch “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Visit buncombepfc.org .

NOC's Jubilee 50 Years of Adventure Celebration is June 11 – 12 at Nantahala Outdoor Center. The event includes vendor booths, live music, giveaways and more. Kids Fun Pass $20 – Kids can play in unlimited tree nets and on the climbing wall, face painting, bubble party, kids boat demo, T-shirt coloring, and more. For details, visit noc.com/events/50th-years-of-adventure-celebration .

A Benefit for Luna Sea Sanctuary is 1 – 3 p.m. June 11 at ArtPlay. Folk Art for the Farm will offer a project to benefit Woodfin-based Luna Sea Sanctuary, a farm animal rescue organization. Create 3-D Folk Art pieces using recyclable materials provided by the gallery to raise awareness and funds for Luna Sea Sanctuary. Take home your creations or leave them to be sold with proceeds going to Luna Sea. For details, visit artplay-studio.com .

“Zipping for Autism,” a family friendly fundraiser benefiting Camp Lakey Gap Autism Services, is June 12 at Adventure Center of Asheville. All donations and funds raised by participants support people with autism from Western North Carolina to attend summer camp or receive support services. Individuals and teams can participate. For details and registration, visit zippingforautism.com .

Chautauqua History Comes Alive 2022 continues through June 19 in Asheville and Brevard, Greenville and Spartanburg (South Carolina), and Athens (Georgia). See historical performers bring characters to life, including Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Houdini, Robert Kennedy, Georgia O’Keeffe and Pauli Murray. Almost all performances are free. For a full schedule, visit historycomesalive.org .

Bird lovers, this one’s for you – MAPS Education Station – This summer, the Highlands Biological Station will band birds in partnership with Blue Ridge Bird Observatory for the third consecutive year. Stop by HBS's Valentine Meadow (888 Horse Cove Road) 8 – 11 a.m. June 13 and 23 to learn about the project and what data and birds have been found so far. Dates are highly weather dependent and subject to change. Visit facebook.com/highlandsbiologicalstation for updates.

Nature Center Night: Going Batty is at 9 p.m. June 14 at Highlands Nature Center. Discover the nocturnal mammals who take to the skies. Learn about the fascinating world of bats, then join naturalists in the Botanical Garden to seek them out. Bring a flashlight for this adventure. This program is weather-dependent. Registration is required. Visit highlandsbiological.org .

Looking ahead:

Bright Star Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid” June 17 – at 11 a.m. at the Mills River Library and at 2 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library or call 828-697-4725.

A Community Open Studio is 2 – 4 p.m. June 18 at ArtPlay in the River Arts District. Paint with inks using dried flowers to create fun and unique collage papers. The cost is $25 each for adults and children 13 and older and $20 each for accompanied children ages 6 – 13. For details, visit artplay-studio.com .

Crafty Critters: Busy Bees is 1 – 4 p.m. June 18 at the Highlands Biological Station's Valentine Meadow (888 Horse Cove Road) to create a nature-themed craft. The focus will be on bees that call the plateau home, in preparation for ecoEXPLORE's Entomology Field Season (ecoexplore.net). No registration is required. For details, visit highlandsbiological.org .

Have a Father’s Day adventure – Dads climb the Treetops Park or zip the KidZip at Adventure Center of Asheville with paying family members June 19. Reservations are suggested. Use code “dad” when booking online. For reservations, call 877-247-5539 or visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com .

Donuts with Dad is 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. June 19 at We Rock the Spectrum. The cost is $15 per child. Celebrate dad with free coffee and doughnuts. Visit werockthespectrumasheville.com .

Plan now:

Summer registration is June 20 – 30 – Kaleidoscope Play and Learn is offered this summer in-person for children birth – 5 and their parents/caregivers in Buncombe County. KPL is a once-a-week, 90 minute adult-child group that features a mix of free play, outdoor play, and group activities/circle time. It is free and open to ages birth – 5 years who reside in Buncombe County and are not enrolled in licensed child care. Groups for ages 3 – 5 and their parents/caregivers are 9 – 10:30 a.m. Monday –Thursday at Asheville Primary School in West Asheville. Classes begin the week of July 11 – 14 and conclude Aug. 15-18. Registration is required. To register, contact Marna Holland by email (marna.holland@acsgmail.net) or phone (828-350-2904). Toddler groups are offered at Asheville Primary on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 11:30 a.m. An infant group is 10 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Episcopal in downtown Asheville. Classes begin the week of July 11 – 14 and conclude Aug. 15-18. Registration is required. To register, contact Grace Ragaller by email (grace.ragaller@acsgmail.net) or phone (828-350-2932).

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Welcome, summer – we’re glad you’re here: Plan your week ahead with WNC Parent