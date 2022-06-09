ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to prevent pickleball injuries

By Len Rome
WYTV
WYTV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgQOQ_0g5UsBMU00

(WYTV) – Have you tried pickleball yet?

A lot of people are playing it, and it’s growing in popularity across the country. Anyone can play at any skill level.

It might seem that pickleball is a slower, lower-impact sport, but it’s important to remember that injuries from playing pickleball can and do happen.

A hand and wrist surgeon points out things you should remember.

“Number one, you have to have proper stretching. And when we get out on the pickleball court, we think it’s a smaller court; it’s a slower sport; we don’t have to stretch and forget about hand and wrist injuries. We see so many Achilles tendon injuries,” said Dr. Sanj Kakar, who works in orthopedic surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

Proper stretching starts from the feet up, and that includes the back and the neck.

You should have the appropriate paddle. Is it thick enough?

You don’t want to put too much stress on your hands.

And remember proper mechanics. The ball doesn’t bounce as high.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV

Len Rome’s Local Health: Osteoporosis and bone health

(WYTV)- Our bones are actually living organisms that build and break down, but when the body loses more bone than it makes, then we can have problems. Broken bones are not only painful, but also in adults over 50, and more commonly in women, they can be a sign of a serious disease: osteoporosis.
HEALTH
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball#The Mayo Clinic#Nexstar Media Inc
WYTV

WYTV

Houston, TX
76
Followers
115
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Youngstown's local news leader.

 https://www.wytv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy