How to prevent pickleball injuries

(WYTV) – Have you tried pickleball yet?

A lot of people are playing it, and it’s growing in popularity across the country. Anyone can play at any skill level.



It might seem that pickleball is a slower, lower-impact sport, but it’s important to remember that injuries from playing pickleball can and do happen.

A hand and wrist surgeon points out things you should remember.

“Number one, you have to have proper stretching. And when we get out on the pickleball court, we think it’s a smaller court; it’s a slower sport; we don’t have to stretch and forget about hand and wrist injuries. We see so many Achilles tendon injuries,” said Dr. Sanj Kakar, who works in orthopedic surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

Proper stretching starts from the feet up, and that includes the back and the neck.

You should have the appropriate paddle. Is it thick enough?

You don’t want to put too much stress on your hands.

And remember proper mechanics. The ball doesn’t bounce as high.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.