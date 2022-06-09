Allied Arts Sculpture Walk 2022 – 2023 Winners Announced

South Harrison Superintendent Dennis Eastin updated board members on the option available to school districts to participate in the grant program being offered by the state to create a $38,000 minimum teacher salary with the help of a one-year grant program proposed by the state. The discussion was part of a meeting held Monday night. In the budget approved by the legislature that must still be signed by the governor, the $38,000 minimum state salary would include a roughly 60/40 state/local match that would be available for one year. Most school districts plan on participating in the program if the governor signs the budget. Superintendent Eastin did note that the measure would cost the district $56,000. He also noted that lower end salary scale employees would receive a significant raise. The mid-level salary scale employees would receive a much more modest raise if the school board chooses to participate. The application for the program comes out this week. Districts will have until July 15th to apply to participate in the program.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO