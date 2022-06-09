ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Allied Arts Sculpture Walk 2022 – 2023 Winners Announced

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allied Arts Council has announced the 2022-2023 Sculpture Walk winners during their reception to kick off the new season. In first place was the mixed media “Yessssss….I’m Talkin’ to You” sculpture by Justin Deister of Louisville,...

Department of Conservation Reminds Missourians to be ‘Bear Aware’

Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. (MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Department of Conversation says black bears are on the move this time of year. They have been spotted in more than half of Missouri’s counties. Biologist Nate Bowersock is reminding residents that odor attracts bears:
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Under Heat Wave Until Wednesday

(MISSOURINET) – The heat is on in Missouri through mid-week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Williams in Pleasant Hill says high temperatures could reach 100 degrees today (Monday) in several parts of the state:. The Cape Girardeau area down into the Bootheel is under an excessive heat warning. Williams...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Radio Iowa) The report on vehicle travel from the DOT is showing some impact on the state roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. “We did see in April...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Western To Host Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches All-Star Game

The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association will be hosting the 14th annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All-Star Game on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The contest will. take place at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, MO. 48 of the senior...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Rain and Hail Causes Some Crop Replanting in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) Some Iowa farmers had to replant following rain and hail last week. The USDA report shows the corn planting was completed by the end of the week and just three percent of the beans remain to be planted. There were some reports however of pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe hail that led to farmers replanting some damaged crops. Ninety-five percent of the corn has emerged and the report says 86 percent of the corn crop is rated good to excellent condition. Eighty-four percent of soybeans have emerged — with 82 percent of the beans rated good to excellent.
IOWA STATE
South Harrison Board Introduced To Missouri State Minimum Teacher Salary Proposal

South Harrison Superintendent Dennis Eastin updated board members on the option available to school districts to participate in the grant program being offered by the state to create a $38,000 minimum teacher salary with the help of a one-year grant program proposed by the state. The discussion was part of a meeting held Monday night. In the budget approved by the legislature that must still be signed by the governor, the $38,000 minimum state salary would include a roughly 60/40 state/local match that would be available for one year. Most school districts plan on participating in the program if the governor signs the budget. Superintendent Eastin did note that the measure would cost the district $56,000. He also noted that lower end salary scale employees would receive a significant raise. The mid-level salary scale employees would receive a much more modest raise if the school board chooses to participate. The application for the program comes out this week. Districts will have until July 15th to apply to participate in the program.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
#Bronze Sculpture#The Allied Arts Council
Parson Signs Bill Tightening Some Eminent Domain Use

Flanked by ag leaders and fellow cattlemen, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 2005 into law Saturday afternoon, making it more difficult for future transmission line projects to use eminent domain on Missouri farmland. Monroe County Western District Commissioner Marilyn O’Bannon was on stage as Parson signed copies of the...
MISSOURI STATE
South Carolina Woman Facing a Felony Charge Following Arrest in Buchanan County Monday

A Columbia, South Carolina woman is facing a felony charge following an arrest made in Buchanan County Monday. At 9:23 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Isbell who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor charge for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and was cited for speeding and driving without a valid drivers license.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Jerry Marler

Memorial Services for 83 year old Mount Ayr resident Jerry Marler will be held at 2pm Friday at the First Christian Church of Mount Ayr. Burial will be at a later date in the Grant City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2pm Friday. Memorials can be made to St Jude’s Hospital and the First Christian Church. Online condolences may be left at at www.armstrongfh.com.
GRANT CITY, MO
