Ashtabula County, OH

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Medina and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Ontario, Lodi, Loudonville, New London, Shreve, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Rochester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HURON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

