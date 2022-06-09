Samantha Jordan, aka Austin-based rapper and activist FURY

Gossip Wolf has long admired local country-music craftsman Dan Whitaker, whose considerable discography includes folk-tinged solo work and recordings with his combo the Shinebenders that combine hillbilly jazz, country blues, honky-tonk stompers, and working-class ballads about booze, trucks, and lost love. By the end of this month, Whitaker will have relocated to Martindale, Texas (between Austin and San Antonio), where he’ll set up camp while looking for more permanent digs in the Lone Star State. Whitaker has retired the Shinebenders name, and now his main outlet is a trio with two members of that band: bassist Tim Anderson (formerly known as Earl “T-Bone” Powers) and drummer Eric Niffenegger (formerly Chase Jackson). Anderson is moving to Texas too and will continue to play with Whitaker, but Niffenegger is staying behind. To Chicago fans who love dancin’ up a storm to Whitaker’s epic sets—he often plays more than one local watering hole in a single night—this is surely sad news. Before the day of departure arrives, Whitaker’s trio will perform at Lawrence Peters’s Happy Hour at the Hideout on Friday, June 17, and at the Taste of Highland Park on Friday, June 24.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO