ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Samantha Jordan, aka Austin-based rapper and activist FURY

By Philip Montoro
CHICAGO READER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago native and Austin resident Samantha Jordan, 33, has been rapping as FURY since 2015, with a sound that emphasizes live-band instrumentation and politically conscious lyrics. Her community activism focuses on housing justice, and until recently she worked in rental assistance for Oak Park Regional Housing. In January 2022, her proposal...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 1

Related
CHICAGO READER

Chicago country craftsman Dan Whitaker decamps to Texas

Gossip Wolf has long admired local country-music craftsman Dan Whitaker, whose considerable discography includes folk-tinged solo work and recordings with his combo the Shinebenders that combine hillbilly jazz, country blues, honky-tonk stompers, and working-class ballads about booze, trucks, and lost love. By the end of this month, Whitaker will have relocated to Martindale, Texas (between Austin and San Antonio), where he’ll set up camp while looking for more permanent digs in the Lone Star State. Whitaker has retired the Shinebenders name, and now his main outlet is a trio with two members of that band: bassist Tim Anderson (formerly known as Earl “T-Bone” Powers) and drummer Eric Niffenegger (formerly Chase Jackson). Anderson is moving to Texas too and will continue to play with Whitaker, but Niffenegger is staying behind. To Chicago fans who love dancin’ up a storm to Whitaker’s epic sets—he often plays more than one local watering hole in a single night—this is surely sad news. Before the day of departure arrives, Whitaker’s trio will perform at Lawrence Peters’s Happy Hour at the Hideout on Friday, June 17, and at the Taste of Highland Park on Friday, June 24.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s Pride in the Park Reflects the Purpose of Pride Celebrations

June 25th – 26th at Grant Park • PrideParkChi.com. Since 2019, thousands of people from around the world have come together for Chicago’s Pride in the Park music festival at Grant Park to celebrate love, music, and community. While Chicago has many outstanding LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, and well-known Pride celebrations that include the Pride Parade, Pride Fest, Market Days, etc., many queer people also desire to experience an outdoor music festival with and for their community.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
City
Stone Park, IL
City
Cicero, IL
City
Melrose Park, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Photos: 2022 SAIC Fashion Show

Our contributor Isa Giallorenzo attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s fashion show in May. The annual event returned to an in-person format this year (the theme: “Humanature”) after a two-year hiatus to address safety concerns around COVID-19. Here are some images Giallorenzo shot of some of the over 100 pieces of student-designed work that made their way down the runway, along with photos of some special guests in the audience.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
secretchicago.com

10 Of The Best Donut Shops In Chicago

Donuts are a craving that you just can’t shake. Whether it’s your first thought in the morning or your last bright idea of the night, the donut craving is rea and luckily the Windy City is teeming with some outstanding options. Fulfill your deepest donut desires in the Windy City with our list of donut hole-in-the-walls in Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while trying to park on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot twice while trying to park his car Monday night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to park his car around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone in a gray van started shooting, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Park#Rapper#Black People#Racism#Mike Lyrics Libations#Hairpin Arts Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Chicago

LIVE: Tens of Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms

Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday. Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Shot Walking Along Lakefront Near Museum Campus

Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The wounded were walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy