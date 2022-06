CHICAGO — A group of Chicago breweries and beer shops are joining forces to cut down on a big source of waste in the industry: hard plastic six-pack carriers. Hard plastic beer carriers — sometimes called holders or toppers — were supposed to be an innovation that led craft breweries away from ecologically harmful soft plastic six-pack rings. But the overwhelming majority of the hard plastic carriers — which have become the norm in the craft brewing industry and are marketed as fully recyclable — end up in landfills.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO