Hosta-bilities are endless at Eau Claire couple’s garden

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department announced its newest member Tuesday. K-9 Murphy, who is 10 weeks old, is training to become a therapy dog. In a Facebook post, the ECPD said that Murphy was donated by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a group that has made donations to other Eau Claire-area police departments. The ECPD said that adding Murphy would not have been possible without its partners, including Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital and the Mary Doolittle Estate. Additionally, the ECPD thanked community members that have supported its K-9 fund, the Eau Claire Police Department K9 Fund, through the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
Comments / 0