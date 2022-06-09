ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Hosta-bilities are endless at Eau Claire couple’s garden

By Phoebe Murray
WEAU-TV 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the long Wisconsin winter wanes, it’s time to shift sights to greenery, and lots of it. “Most of our area here is what you might call ‘dappled shade,’ that’s really perfect for Hostas,” Richard Witt explains. Karen and Richard...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

DR. SHAWN KROMREY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Shawn Kromrey for the Sunshine Award. Doc is there to brighten your day no matter what. He’s a great chiropractor and he is full of his bad jokes of the day. We just want to brighten his day as he does ours.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Great Race coming to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and Chippewa Falls Main Street present The Great Race stop in Chippewa Falls! The Great Race is an international time, speed, and endurance car rally. It is free to the public and spectators. Enjoy classic cars from 120 drivers heading from Warwick, Rhode Island, to Fargo, North Dakota.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

RACHEL SCHMIDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rachel Schmidt is the activities director at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona. Every day she goes far above and beyond her job description to provide opportunities for physical improvement, mental well-being, and fun activities, as well as excellent entertainment. She has a bubbly personality that is contagious and when you meet her in the hallway, there is always a bright smile, and she always knows your name. We all love her! She deserves the Sunshine Award.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Boys & Girls Club opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest location of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is now open. Monday morning, the Altoona Center of the organization had a ribbon-cutting ceremony. So far, the new location at Altoona Intermediate School is serving 50 children. The Boys & Girls...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire hosts 79th Badger Boys State

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin American Legion hosted its annual Badger Boys State program. The week-long youth citizenship program runs June 12-18. It teaches leadership skills to high school junior and senior boys. The young adults will learn...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ALYSSA KOENIG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Alyssa Koenig for the Sunshine Award. Alyssa helped my mom in her last days on this earth. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant and she knew that my mom loved to have her nails painted. She came by after her shift and she painted my mom’s nails while on her own time. She told me she knew that her grandma would have loved to have her nails painted before she passed. What a sweetie she is! This made my mom so happy!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls hosts grand opening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The grand opening of a senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls took a bit of a turn earlier today. The new site has been in the works for the past five years but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After plenty of anticipation, the first day of the fitness center was off to a great start when the building was evacuated for a gas leak.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECPD introduces new K-9, Murphy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department announced its newest member Tuesday. K-9 Murphy, who is 10 weeks old, is training to become a therapy dog. In a Facebook post, the ECPD said that Murphy was donated by Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a group that has made donations to other Eau Claire-area police departments. The ECPD said that adding Murphy would not have been possible without its partners, including Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital and the Mary Doolittle Estate. Additionally, the ECPD thanked community members that have supported its K-9 fund, the Eau Claire Police Department K9 Fund, through the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin school districts sponsor USDA’s Summer Food Service Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in western Wisconsin, including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and La Crosse, are sponsoring and taking part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for districts that...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1440 WROK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Community members rally against proposed Eau Claire water bottling facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Before Monday’s Eau Claire City Council meeting, some community members held a rally to protest a proposed water bottling facility in Eau Claire. The rally was done in an attempt to encourage City Council members to vote “no” to Niagara Bottling, which would break ground on the proposed facility in 2023.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, June 13th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAA State Baseball Tournament previews from Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Regis. A coaching change for Eau Claire Memorial baseball. Plus, the Eau Claire Express battle the Mankato MoonDogs in an extra-inning thriller.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

How to handle the upcoming heat spell

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy heat is headed our way on Tuesday. High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses. Aspirus Health said some common heat-related illnesses include heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They said both are similar conditions just on a different spectrum. Doctors said heat exhaustion is when a...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested for shooting gun, damaging homes in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for allegedly firing a gun and damaging buildings in La Crosse on June 8. According to a release, the La Crosse Police Department arrested 23-year-old Dakota Fair on June 11. Police said that they responded to a report of shots...
LA CROSSE, WI

