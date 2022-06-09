Hosta-bilities are endless at Eau Claire couple’s garden

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Alyssa Koenig for the Sunshine Award. Alyssa helped my mom in her last days on this earth. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant and she knew that my mom loved to have her nails painted. She came by after her shift and she painted my mom’s nails while on her own time. She told me she knew that her grandma would have loved to have her nails painted before she passed. What a sweetie she is! This made my mom so happy!

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO