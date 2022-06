An exchange of children between estranged family members Saturday led to the arrest of a Ruston man. At about 1 p.m., Saturday Ruston police officers responded to the Lowe’s parking lot regarding a man with a firearm. Officers found a large number of people in the parking lot. Several people told officers they saw Alexis Drake, 22, get out of his vehicle with a firearm. One witness said Drake stated he wasn’t scared to “kill all of y’all.” This statement reportedly caused alarm among the public.

RUSTON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO