Future of Pitt satellite campuses could be threatened without state funding

PITTSBURGH — A spokesperson from the University of Pittsburgh confirmed on Wednesday just how important the university’s state funding is for its four satellite campuses.

“If the commonwealth fails to pass Pitt’s annual appropriation, the students and families from our regional campuses would be disproportionately impacted and the very existence of these campuses would be at risk,” university spokesperson Chuck Finder said.

Pitt’s funding is at risk this year in Harrisburg as lawmakers go through state budget negotiations. The funding does not have full support in the state legislature, with several Republican members speaking out against it, citing concerns including Pitt’s fetal tissue research.

©2022 Cox Media Group