Pittsburgh, PA

Future of Pitt satellite campuses could be threatened without state funding

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A spokesperson from the University of Pittsburgh confirmed on Wednesday just how important the university’s state funding is for its four satellite campuses.

“If the commonwealth fails to pass Pitt’s annual appropriation, the students and families from our regional campuses would be disproportionately impacted and the very existence of these campuses would be at risk,” university spokesperson Chuck Finder said.

Pitt’s funding is at risk this year in Harrisburg as lawmakers go through state budget negotiations. The funding does not have full support in the state legislature, with several Republican members speaking out against it, citing concerns including Pitt’s fetal tissue research.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt’s fight for funding: Local organizations, business leaders pen support

PITTSBURGH — As the deadline for the state government to vote on its appropriated funding bill approaches, the University of Pittsburgh is ramping up its advocacy campaign. Each year, through the appropriation funding it receives from the state of Pennsylvania due to its status as a state-related university, Pitt is typically able to offer in-state students a $15,000 per year reduction in tuition, something that the school, local businesses and organizations, and students and alumni say is critical to higher education access and the growth of the region’s economy. Pitt said the state funding amounts to 60% of the tuition discount and that the university itself makes up the difference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Native children's remains to be moved from Army cemetery

CARLISLE, Pa. — (AP) — For more than a century they were buried far from home, in a small cemetery on the grounds of the U.S. Army War College. Now they're heading home. The Army began disinterring the remains of eight Native American children who died at a government-run boarding school at the Carlisle Barracks, with the children's closest living relatives poised to take custody.
CARLISLE, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
therecord-online.com

It’s budget season in Pennsylvania. Here are five issues to look for

HARRISBURG, PA – It’s budget season in Harrisburg. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have until midnight on June 30 to pass the 2022-23 state budget, which allocates tens of billions of state tax dollars to fund education, economic growth, community development, and human services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chase proceeding with East Liberty branch

PITTSBURGH — JPMorgan Chase’s quest to open a branch in East Liberty is back on. The New York-based financial giant has filed an application to establish a site at 6100 Penn Ave. almost a month after pulling an earlier form with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf to U.S. Senate: ‘Now’s Your Chance to Stand Up for Americans,’ Commends House for Passage of Gun Violence Prevention Act

Harrisburg, PA – Following the House Democrats passage of the Protecting Our Kids Act, a comprehensive package of legislation to prevent continued gun violence in America, Governor Tom Wolf today called on the U.S. Senate to also take life-saving action. “Americans have had enough gun violence-fueled tragedy and death,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Shapiro speaks out against boycott of Martin’s ‘damn good’ potato rolls

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania attorney general who’s the Democratic nominee for governor, is speaking out against a growing boycott of a company part-owned by his opponent’s biggest supporter.
