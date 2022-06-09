1 killed, 1 injured in Seaport construction accident

With splash-pad and grilling weather comes a return of the region’s summer film festivals. Two June stalwarts — the Roxbury International (RoxFilm) and Provincetown International Film Festival — mark their 24th year. In August, the Woods Hole Film Festival clocks its 31st year. As for navigating the pandemic’s ongoing unknowns, all three — and others listed here — offer a mix of in-person and virtual options. "This year is another one of those years where we have learned to pivot and be patient with what is to come,” says RoxFilm founder and director Lisa Simmons. She’s excited that about 70% of events will happen in person, such as a conversation about directing actors as well as an acting workshop with SAGIndie executive director Darrien Gipson. Plus, RoxFilm returns to hosting indoor screenings with longstanding partner Museum of Fine Arts, Boston for the first time since 2019.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO