Memphis, TN

The 901: Gov. Bill Lee focuses on security in schools, not gun laws for Tennessee

By Ray Padilla, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago
Good morning, Memphis, where “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, star Austin Butler, and other movie actors will come to promote their new movie, which comes out later this month.

But, first, Gov. Bill Lee was in Memphis days after signing an executive order aimed at enhancing school safety, our Laura Testino reports.

While here, Lee doubled down on his stance that he believes guns and school safety issues are separate.

"We're really focusing on the security in the schools themselves, and we're not looking at gun laws right now," Lee said.

The governor also said he should consider arming "willing and vetted" teachers with "appropriate training" under "very certain and tight circumstances."

Bellevue Baptist reaches partial settlement in lawsuit over sex abuse

Bellevue Baptist Church has reached a settlement with a teenaged sexual abuse victim who sued the church, saying the flagship church in the Southern Baptist Convention provided a space for her abuser to groom and abuse her, our Katherine Burgess reports.

However, portions of the lawsuit will continue as the girl's parents have not settled with the church themselves.

The two related parts of the parents' claim that will continue include "the emotional harm caused by the knowledge that their daughter was sexually abused, particularly in the church setting," said Gary Smith, attorney for the family.

Bellevue Baptist Church is one of the largest churches in the Memphis area.

Strickland warns City Council about partisan elections

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland warned the Memphis City Council about what he described as the dangers of the city adopting partisan municipal elections, our Samuel Hardiman reports.

"Our nonpartisan elections have served this city well for more than a hundred years, and we have seen it firsthand for the last several. Now is not the time to needlessly divide our community," Strickland wrote in the letter to councilmembers.

The City Council delayed a third and final vote on a referendum letting voters decide whether the city should adopt partisan elections. There were likely enough votes to defeat the proposal but Councilman Jeff Warren delayed a vote until June 21.

$79 million multi-family project planned for Edge District

Memphis Development Services Group is working with META Real Estate Partners on a $79.6 million apartment project in the Edge District, our Corinne Kennedy reports.

Dubbed Rise on the Ravine, plans call for 266 multi-family units and a 320-stall parking garage. The site along Union Avenue is currently occupied by a surface parking lot, a vacant warehouse and a former auto shop.

Germantown Horse Show keeps riders returning each year

Hundreds of horse riders from across the nation gathered in Germantown for the 73rd Charity Horse Show, our Dima Amro reports.

Germantown Charity Horse Show runs Tuesday through Saturday with the Grand Prix beginning around 5 p.m. on the last day at the show grounds.

Read Dima’s story to hear what draws equestrians back to Germantown each year for this event.

New Memphis’ Summer Experience program introduces interns to the city

New Memphis is launching its annual Summer Experience program in hopes of connecting local companies with potential new employees through internships, our Porsha Hernandez reports in her story for subscribers.

"The goal is to engage young people in the community, ultimately for them to launch their careers in Memphis after graduation from college," said Anna Mullins Ellis, president and CEO of New Memphis. "We are grateful to have a number of local companies support the work and they fund it to make all of it possible."

The companies hiring interns include AutoZone, First Horizon, FedEx and International Paper.

(Not a subscriber? Check out our latest deals and get full access to all our stories, including the subscriber-only stories mentioned in today's 901).

‘Elvis’ stars, director come to Graceland to promote movie

Director Baz Luhrmann, star Austin Butler, and other actors and Warner Bros. representatives plan to visit Elvis Presley’s home this week for an all-hands-on-deck promotion of the new “Elvis” film at Graceland, our John Beifuss reports.

More than 60 print, broadcast and digital media writers and personalities from the United States and such countries as Brazil, Taiwan, Canada and Mexico will be in Memphis for a weekend series of screenings, interviews, photo opportunities, mansion tours, Beale Street meals, Sun Studio treks and other events intended to sell "Elvis" the movie.

"We are so excited about this 'Elvis' movie, we think it will be a billboard for people to want to come to Memphis and to experience Graceland for themselves," said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism CEO and president.

Memphis believes new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson will be a ‘total game-changer’

Memphis’ athletics director Laird Veatch recognized the X factor almost immediately in Kerrick Jackson, who was recently named the school’s new baseball coach, our Jason Munz reports.

“I knew the first time we met with him in person, I knew it sure felt really good,” said Veatch. “It was kind of one of those, ‘Oooh, that’s (going to be) really hard to beat.’ You’re looking back and trying to find excuses for why it wouldn’t work, and you just can’t find ‘em.”

Jackson was officially announced as Daron Schoenrock’s successor on May 29. Schoenrock retired last month after 17 seasons.

The 901 is written by Ray Padilla, digital producer for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter at @Ray_Padilla_.

Comments / 29

Kate Parrish
5d ago

What makes so many commenters think taking legal guns from legal gun owners is the solution to violence? If that worked, wouldn’t the laws we already have in place against shooting people end the violence? What’s so complicated about the fact that, by their nature, criminals disregard our laws?

Reply
23
Fed up patriot
5d ago

Thank you Lee! We need more security! Inside and out. People and kids must be taught to speak up when another child makes threats. Kids are so nervous to offend someone or be bullied that things go under radar! Must stop!

Reply
13
Michael Andrew Mcalister
5d ago

Bill Lee is a sitting duck that is not going to do a single thing to protect Kids in schools much less adults in public places as this pandemic keeps proving

Reply(3)
8
