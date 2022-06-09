ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmakers vote against House gun legislation

By Chris Casteel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago

The five Oklahomans in the U.S. House joined most of their Republican colleagues in voting against gun bills on Wednesday and Thursday, including a ban on sales of semi-automatic rifles to people under 21 and a federal "red flag" law.

Several proposals packaged into one piece of legislation cleared the House on a vote of 223 to 204 on Wednesday night, but the bill is unlikely to be considered in the Senate, where a bipartisan group of senators is trying to reach a compromise on less sweeping legislation. Five Republicans voted for the bill, while two Democrats opposed it.

Among the proposals packaged in the House legislation are restrictions on high-capacity magazines, mandates for at-home storage of guns and codifying the ban on bump stocks. The bill would also raise the legal age from 18 to 21 to buy some semi-automatic rifles, including the AR-15.

More: Faith and firearms: Some Oklahoma religious leaders share their views on gun control

On Thursday, the House approved a bill 224 to 202 that would create a federal "red flag" law similar to the ones on the books in 19 states. The law would authorize federal courts to issue “extreme risk protection orders” prohibiting a person from purchasing or possessing a firearm if deemed a threat to himself or others. The bill was supported by five Republicans, while one Democrat voted against it.

Democrats argued that Congress was compelled to act in the wake of recent mass shootings that killed dozens of people, including 19 children at a school in Texas, while Republicans countered that the proposals on the House floor wouldn’t have prevented any of the killings but would deprive people of their Second Amendment rights.

"This legislation would not improve public safety, prevent these tragedies from occurring in the future, or solve the underlying issues,” Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, said after the vote.

“I support numerous pieces of legislation that would address root causes, such as prioritizing mental health services for all Americans, and strengthening school security.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imSv5_0g5UonHS00

Bice noted that a federal appeals court had recently struck down California’s law banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles to people under 21.

More: Tulsa mass shooting prompts diverging political responses

During debate on Wednesday, several House members mentioned t he shootings in Tulsa last week in which a man killed four people on the campus of the Saint Francis Health System.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, said the shooter, Michael Louis, “got the gun approximately three hours before he shot Dr. (Preston Phillips). Filled obviously with passion and hate and anger at the pain he apparently was suffering physically and perhaps emotionally.

“So what did he do? He went down, quickly got a gun, an AR-15 to be exact, and went and shot not only (Phillips) but three other people in the process.”

Hoyer said the House had previously voted to extend the waiting period for background checks and that, if the Senate had gone along, the change might have prevented the Tulsa shooting.

“This gentleman who bought that gun three hours before he killed (Phillips) or thereabouts would have had time to cool off, to perhaps have second thoughts, to perhaps have saved the life of a doctor whose job it was to save lives,” Hoyer said.

Louis killed himself after killing four people at the health center.

Rep. Kevin Hern, a Republican, who represents Tulsa, said after the vote, “My constituents have made their feelings incredibly clear: they are overwhelmingly opposed to any attempt by President Biden and Congressional Democrats to take away our Second Amendment rights,” said Rep. Hern. “I fully support my constituents in these beliefs. The legislation before the House today is an attack on the Constitution that violates our Second Amendment and due process rights. I voted against these bills because they fail to address the true problem and instead target law-abiding citizens.”

In the debate on Thursday, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said red flag laws had worked in states to prevent murders and suicides. And he said the legislation included due process provisions "that strike the appropriate balance between protecting the rights of the gun owner and ensuring communities' safety."

Bice said after the vote that the bill "uses broad language to cast aside an individual’s due process rights and represents a serious infringement of the Constitutional rights of responsible and lawful gun owners."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma lawmakers vote against House gun legislation

Comments / 41

bry
5d ago

We don't blame the car. We don't ban knives, cut off offenders' hands, or prohibit bats. People trying to limit 2A overwhelmingly lack experience with, and knowledge of guns, and so are unnecessarily afraid of them. Fear is rooted in ignorance

Reply(8)
15
Tanya Parr
5d ago

Why do people think that it's all right for a person not in the military to own a gun that can shoot faster than a person can blink? The 2nd amendment gives us the right to own a gun but only for lawful purposes, such as protection of self and property or to hunt for food. As for a background check it should definitely take longer than a few minutes. There is no way that a background check that happens that fast will show the 'red flags' that might be shown in a more thorough check. I definitely do not think that anyone under the age of 21 should be able to buy a gun. I also think that gun shop owners and employees should be trained to spot warning signs that a person should not be allowed access to a firearm of any kind.

Reply(3)
13
Frank Quintana
5d ago

NOTHING is ever solved by making law abiding citizens victims to those who don't care about laws. There are laws already on the books, ENFORCE THEM. These elect sit in there million dollar homes, have their groceries delivered, are driven around to work, they go off grid once elected and you never hear another word until they see a tragedy and the cameras are on them.🧐🇺🇸

Reply
5
