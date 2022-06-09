ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game times, dates and how to watch the 2022 Vermont high school spring championships

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 5 days ago

The 2021-22 high school sports year is coming to a close. But not without a bevy of intriguing championship matchups on tap in the days ahead.

See below for the schedule , with game times, sites, matchups and links to the NFHS Network for live streaming of most of the title games :

D-I SOFTBALL

Date: Sunday, June 12

Site: At Castleton University

Teams: No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (18-0) vs. No. 2 South Burlington (15-3)

Time: 3 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-II SOFTBALL

Date: Friday, June 10

Site: At Castleton University

Teams: No. 1 Lyndon (18-0) vs. No. 3 Enosburg (15-3)

Time: 5 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-III SOFTBALL

Date: Saturday, June 11

Site: At Castleton University

Teams: No. 1 Oxbow (13-3) vs. No. 2 Vergennes (10-7)

Time: 1 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-IV SOFTBALL

Date: Sunday, June 12

Site: At Castleton University

Teams: No. 4 West Rutland (13-5) vs. No. 6 Richford (11-6)

Time: Noon

Stream: NFHS Network

D-I BASEBALL

Date: Monday, June 13

Site: At Centennial Field

Teams: No. 4 Essex (13-5) vs. No. 3 Brattleboro (13-4)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-II BASEBALL

Date: Saturday, June 11

Site: At Centennial Field

Teams: No. 1 Spaulding (17-1) vs. No. 2 Lyndon (15-3)

Time: 11 a.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-III BASEBALL

Date: Sunday, June 12

Site: At Centennial Field

Teams: No. 1 Hazen (15-2) vs. No. 3 Peoples (14-2)

Time: 11 a.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-IV BASEBALL

Date: Friday, June 10

Site: At Centennial Field

Teams: No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-0) vs. No. 2 White River Valley (14-4)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-I GIRLS LACROSSE

Date: Friday, June 10

Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

Teams: No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (14-2) vs. No. 3 Burr and Burton (15-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-II GIRLS LACROSSE

Date: Monday, June 13

Site: At South Burlington H.S.

Teams: No. 1 Hartford (15-0) vs. No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham (13-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-I BOYS LACROSSE

Date: Saturday, June 11

Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

Teams: No. 1 Champlain Valley (17-1) vs. No. 2 Burr and Burton (17-1)

Time: Noon

Stream: NFHS Network

D-II BOYS LACROSSE

Date: Saturday, June 11

Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

Teams: No. 1 Rice (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hartford (16-1)

Time: 3 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network

D-III BOYS LACROSSE

Date: Thursday, June 9

Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field

Teams: No. 2 Montpelier (7-6) vs. No. 5 Mount Abraham/Vergennes (5-9)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Stream: NFHS Network .

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Thursday, June 9

At Middlebury Union High School

No. 1 St. Johnsbury (14-0) vs. No. 2 Burlington (12-3), 4:30 p.m.

BOYS ULTIMATE

Thursday, June 9

At Middlebury Union High School

No. 1 South Burlington (12-0) vs. No. 6 Burlington (10-4), 6:30 p.m.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Game times, dates and how to watch the 2022 Vermont high school spring championships

