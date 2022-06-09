Game times, dates and how to watch the 2022 Vermont high school spring championships
The 2021-22 high school sports year is coming to a close. But not without a bevy of intriguing championship matchups on tap in the days ahead.
See below for the schedule , with game times, sites, matchups and links to the NFHS Network for live streaming of most of the title games :
D-I SOFTBALL
Date: Sunday, June 12
Site: At Castleton University
Teams: No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (18-0) vs. No. 2 South Burlington (15-3)
Time: 3 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-II SOFTBALL
Date: Friday, June 10
Site: At Castleton University
Teams: No. 1 Lyndon (18-0) vs. No. 3 Enosburg (15-3)
Time: 5 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-III SOFTBALL
Date: Saturday, June 11
Site: At Castleton University
Teams: No. 1 Oxbow (13-3) vs. No. 2 Vergennes (10-7)
Time: 1 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-IV SOFTBALL
Date: Sunday, June 12
Site: At Castleton University
Teams: No. 4 West Rutland (13-5) vs. No. 6 Richford (11-6)
Time: Noon
Stream: NFHS Network
D-I BASEBALL
Date: Monday, June 13
Site: At Centennial Field
Teams: No. 4 Essex (13-5) vs. No. 3 Brattleboro (13-4)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-II BASEBALL
Date: Saturday, June 11
Site: At Centennial Field
Teams: No. 1 Spaulding (17-1) vs. No. 2 Lyndon (15-3)
Time: 11 a.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-III BASEBALL
Date: Sunday, June 12
Site: At Centennial Field
Teams: No. 1 Hazen (15-2) vs. No. 3 Peoples (14-2)
Time: 11 a.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-IV BASEBALL
Date: Friday, June 10
Site: At Centennial Field
Teams: No. 1 Blue Mountain (16-0) vs. No. 2 White River Valley (14-4)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-I GIRLS LACROSSE
Date: Friday, June 10
Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field
Teams: No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (14-2) vs. No. 3 Burr and Burton (15-2)
Time: 5 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-II GIRLS LACROSSE
Date: Monday, June 13
Site: At South Burlington H.S.
Teams: No. 1 Hartford (15-0) vs. No. 2 Vergennes/Mount Abraham (13-2)
Time: 5 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-I BOYS LACROSSE
Date: Saturday, June 11
Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field
Teams: No. 1 Champlain Valley (17-1) vs. No. 2 Burr and Burton (17-1)
Time: Noon
Stream: NFHS Network
D-II BOYS LACROSSE
Date: Saturday, June 11
Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field
Teams: No. 1 Rice (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hartford (16-1)
Time: 3 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network
D-III BOYS LACROSSE
Date: Thursday, June 9
Site: At University of Vermont's Virtue Field
Teams: No. 2 Montpelier (7-6) vs. No. 5 Mount Abraham/Vergennes (5-9)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Stream: NFHS Network .
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Thursday, June 9
At Middlebury Union High School
No. 1 St. Johnsbury (14-0) vs. No. 2 Burlington (12-3), 4:30 p.m.
BOYS ULTIMATE
Thursday, June 9
At Middlebury Union High School
No. 1 South Burlington (12-0) vs. No. 6 Burlington (10-4), 6:30 p.m.
