Lord Huron reigns in the rain at Stage AE

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH − "If I can't change the weather, maybe I can change your mind," Ben Schneider sang shortly after the rainfall reached the uncomfortable level Wednesday at Stage AE.

Well, Schneider and his Lord Huron bandmates did enough to convince Pittsburgh fans to ignore the rain, and instead bask in the beauty of one of indie-rock's hottest bands.

Even as the downpour persisted, people didn't run for cover inside Stage AE's bar and bathrooms area, nor did they flee to the exits early, even when lightning flashes lit up the sky, eliciting "ooohs" from spectators as if attending a fireworks show. Hey, consider that lightning an embellishment of the band's light show, Schneider joked, though it may have cut the concert a bit short.

No worries, fans got their money worth, on a night when the Stage AE sound system rang out with clarity, bringing to the forefront Schneider's vocals on lonesomeness and longing, backed by his band's Western twang.

Guitarist Tom Renaud achieved big, bendy notes on songs like "Not Dead Yet" and "Mine Forever," from Lord Huron's universally acclaimed 2021 album "Long Lost." Mark Barry on drums and Miguel Briseño on regular and upright bass kept the beat in Western swing mode.

Though you couldn't take your eyes off Schneider, doing his signature stage move of a counter-clockwise spin with a right-arm windmill strike of his acoustic guitar.

The stage props included lighted cacti and rolling hills. Halfway through the set, Schneider exited the stage and then re-emerged with long, loping strides, wearing a skeleton mask under his cowboy hat. He sang a few songs that way.

Barry's right arm shook a percussion shaker for a gentle, breezy effect on "Lost in Time and Space."

Though Schneider's singing was the focal point, his voice sounding convincing, as when crooning "Wait by The River," with its aforementioned line about being unable to change the weather.

He brought just the right amount of banter, waiting until after the band's opening flurry of enthusiastic songs to deadpan "OK, that concludes our soundcheck."

The Michigan native said he was surprised early that afternoon when learning his Detroit Tigers were playing a matinee game at PNC Park just down the street. He went to the game and though he didn't mention the final score (Tigers 3, Pirates 1), a smattering of Stage AE concertgoers playfully booed him anyway. "Sorry for you," Schneider said, "but it felt pretty good for us."

Schneider then emphasized his main message was simple gratitude to fans for coming out and supporting the band.

Pretty close to 5,000 fans were there, a far cry from Lord Huron's triumphant 2013 Pittsburgh debut for 400 people stuffed into Stage AE's indoor club setting. My rave review of that 2013 show described Lord Huron as "a beefier-sounding Fleet Foxes," and I still stand by that.

Alas with the bigger fan base comes annoyances. Too many packs of friends, in threes and fours, talked incessantly during Wednesday's performance, in some cases not even facing the stage as the band played its hearts out.

My other gripe is that Lord Huron should have dispensed with the cliched ritual of leaving the stage to begin the obvious encore. Playing straight through would have saved us three minutes of unnecessary drenching.

Cool of Schneider, though, to twice ask fans to applaud the opening act Erin Rae, whose pretty voice and alt-country/indie-folk songs satisfied.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannettcom.

