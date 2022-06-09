ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Notes: Full Carts and Full Potential

By Alexandra Pastore
 5 days ago

Good news for streetwear and lifestyle fashion enthusiasts who can now use Afterpay ’s shop now and pay later option on Hypebeast’s e-commerce platform, HBX, for updating their wardrobes. With the partnership, Afterpay said in its announcement, the companies aim to allow more Gen Z and Millennials to shop the world of contemporary fashion and lifestyle in a responsible way through the flexible, pay-over-time option.

Zahir Khoja, general manager of platforms and partnerships at Afterpay, said together the companies “can empower the next generation to use a payment solution that unlocks access to new and exciting products without opting into expensive credit cards that can lead them into revolving debt.”

Meanwhile, recent consumer insights point to a summer of spending.

According to a new survey conducted by Credit Karma found that despite 51 percent of Americans reporting a worsened financial situation since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 30 percent plan to spend more this summer. For 33 percent of survey respondents, this stems from a desire to make up for lost time with 38 percent saying they want to take advantage of life returning to normal. For 25 percent, spending will be fueled by a fear of missing out — or FOMO.

At the same time, now that weddings are back in full swing, consumers will be spending more to celebrate loved ones this summer. While 33 percent of Americans told Credit Karma that FOMO has been the cause of them choosing to attend a wedding event, despite not being able to afford it, nearly 40 percent also say they have regretted attending a wedding or wedding-related event because the cost to attend was more than they could afford.

Still, 55 percent of survey respondents say they are willing to spend more money than they typically would to attend these events in an understanding that these events have been forced to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. And as a solution, Credit Karma’s recent survey found that more than two-thirds (69 percent) of wedding-goers will use a buy now, pay later service to finance their expenses.

In a separate Box Poll from Pitney Bowes poll, shoppers seem to be buying locally. The Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, which took a look at cross-border shoppers, found 71 to 82 percent of shoppers say they have abandoned orders from the U.S. because they did not want to risk paying import duties from delivery duty unpaid shipping .

These processing fees are also costing merchants abroad. The survey found U.S. shoppers shopping in regions including Germany, France, the U.K., South Korea, Australia and Canada are abandoning carts at a higher rate, citing not wanting to pay the cost associated with returning items, also up from survey results in 2021. The only region that did not see this rise was China.

Are Rising Prices Breaking Consumers’ Trust?

Consumer Surveys Reveal Key BNPL Trends in the U.S.

Accenture Finds Consumer Desire for ‘Virtual Living’ Is Gaining Traction

WWD

Marni’s New Milan Flagship Is a Creative Hub for Artists

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marni unveiled a striking flagship on Via Montenapoleone during Salone del Mobile, reflecting creative director Francesco Risso’s unique vision and aesthetics and standing out on Milan’s tony shopping luxury street. With this new store concept, Risso expressed his wish to further emphasize the location as a creative hub and the brand’s links to art. On the occasion of the furniture and design event, the three-level flagship hosted the site-specific installation by contemporary artist Shoplifter, who represented Iceland at the Venice Biennale in 2019. Standing on the second floor, the installation — only the...
DESIGN
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated June 13 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Tiffany & Co. Designs in First Ad Campaign for the Jeweler

Tiffany & Co. has released its latest star-faced ad campaign, this one featuring Hailey Bieber. The model and multihyphenate is featured in new promotional images for Tiffany’s T collection. It is the first Tiffany advertisement to feature Bieber since the model signed as an official brand ambassador in October 2021. Prior, she was seen in social media campaigns and wore Tiffany jewels to high-profile events.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

L’Oréal’s Chief Digital Officer on Web3 and the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal is laying the groundwork for Web3 and the metaverse, as the beauty industry shape-shifts in phenomenal ways and accelerates toward an “on-chain” model. “In any environment, [the transformation] is moving from digitalization to virtualization,” said Asmita Dubey, chief digital officer at L’Oréal, during her first sit-down interview since starting the job in April 2021.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Her conversation with WWD took place just days prior to the start of the Viva Technology conference, on Wednesday in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Father of the Year Awards Return to In-person Event

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — Hugs and handshakes were rampant among top executives in the menswear industry when, after a two-year pandemic-fueled hiatus, they were able to meet again in person at the Father of the Year luncheon. This year marked the 80th edition of the event, which shines a light on fatherhood and also serves as a fundraiser for Save the Children’s U.S. programs.More from WWDFormer American Eagle Merchant Launches Men's Activewear Line FourlapsBackstage At Wales Bonner Men's Spring 2023Wales Bonner Men's Spring 2023 The event, at the Sheraton New York Times Square, drew a slew...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Hudgens is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments this year. On Sunday, the actress-singer wore a strapless, long sheath dress in black fluid jersey by Schiaparelli, designed by its creative director Daniel Roseberry, from the label’s spring 2022 collection for the 2022 Tony Awards.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion She was styled by Jason Bolden, who also works with Cynthia Erivo, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union. Hudgens was one of the many stars tapped as presenters...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jessica Chastain Wears Custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain wore custom Gucci at the 2022 Tony Awards, continuing her relationship with the brand. The Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet Sunday night at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall wearing a custom gown from the design house. Chastain’s light pink duchesse satin gown featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with Gucci High Jewelry earrings in white gold with pink sapphires and diamonds from the house’s Hortus Deliciarum Collection.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
