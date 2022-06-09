ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle County, KY

Carlisle-McCracken counties help in community addiction recovery

By Sasha Moore
kbsi23.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky is getting a boost in funding to help efforts to fight drug addiction throughout the commonwealth. The attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, first released news of a multi-billion dollar settlement in February. In most of April and June the $483 million is...

www.kbsi23.com

