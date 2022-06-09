ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Cyndi
 3 days ago

Breaking news is just that. This where you will find all the up to date posts regarding our local news. We especially focus on our local crime so you will see a lot of posts from:. The Port St Lucie Police. St Lucie County Sheriff. Brevard...

Two arrested on theft and drug charges in Martin County

Two arrested on theft and drug charges in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that two were arrested on theft and drug charges in Martin County. This is what they said:. CATCH OF THE WEEK— I GOT GEORGIA ON MY MIND, SO HOW DID...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Adopt Jag & Shadow! Pet of the Week!

Jag is a 78-pound, 1 year old pup who loves to play! Friendly with all people, this boy knows his basic commands and walks great on a leash. Jag is a bundle of energy and will need an active home with a big yard. Jag is a social butterfly with the heart of a puppy and can’t wait finally to meet his new family!
STUART, FL
Cocoa Beach Pirate Festival Returns to International Palms Resort

Cocoa Beach Pirate Festival Returns to International Palms Resort. COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA JUNE 2022 – The 11th Annual Cocoa Beach Pirate Festival returns to the International Palms Resort and Conference Center, June 10th through the 12th. The 500-room resort was previously scheduled to be torn down last year, but plans have changed, the property will now be renovated, and the annual Pirate Fest will continue.
COCOA BEACH, FL
The Honest Broker: New Condo Rule: S-4D

Do you live in a Condo with 3 floors or more? On May 26th, Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4-D. It passed during special legislative session and is effective immediately. This Bill is a response to the Surfside collapse last year. The Bill established a statewide structural inspection program, requiring Condominium and Cooperative Associations to conduct Milestone Structural Inspections of their buildings and to perform Structural Integrity Reserve Studies to ensure that buildings are safe for continued use. The Bill was designed to ensure proper inspections and requirements be performed at specific times in the building’s existence.
SURFSIDE, FL

