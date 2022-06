BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities on Monday arrested a second inmate who escaped from the Barry County, Missouri jail earlier this month. The Barry County Sheriff’s office says Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield. Crawford is the second of three escaped inmates to be caught. Christopher Blevins was arrested last week near Casper, Wyoming. Authorities are still searching for Lance Stephens. If you know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to contact police. Follow the latest developments here.

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO