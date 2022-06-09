ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

What to know if you’re headed to Carolina Country Music Fest

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach continues Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some things to know if you’re headed to the event.

Where do I park?

Parking for the festival will be at the “Old Mall Site” between North Oak Street and Kings Highway near the convention center. The address is 2400 North Oak St.

Taxi and rideshare drivers will use 9th Avenue North by entering at Broadway Street for both pickup and drop-off.

What is the traffic plan?

Several roads are closed in the area.

Ocean Boulevard from 9th North to 8th North remains closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Ocean Boulevard from 8th to 7th remains closed until 8 a.m. Monday. All northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be turned up 7th to Kings. Sidewalks will provide access to businesses.

Ocean Boulevard from Mr. Joe White to 9th Ave North will close at noon and stay closed until 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All traffic will close on 9th Ave at 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights.

9th Ave Eastbound will close from Chester to Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and all the way to Kings on Thursday.

8th Avenue will remain closed until 12 p.m. Monday.

Chester Street from 10th Avenue to 9th Avenue will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and reopen at 12 a.m. each day.

Chester Street from 7th to 8th remains closed until noon on Monday. Local traffic will be allowed through.

York Streee remains closed between 7th and 8th until 12 p.m. on Monday. Local traffic will be allowed.

Who is performing?

More than 30 artists will be performing throughout the weekend. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Chase Rice.

Visit the Carolina Country Music Fest website to view the full list of performers. Download the CCMF 2022 app to view specific set times for each day.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for CCMF 2020 are sold out.

What can I bring to the festival?

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are allowed, as well as small clutch bags “approximately the size of a hand” at 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items but they must be inspected at a designated gate.

Purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, non-clear fanny packs, luggage, computer or camera bags and anything larger than the maximum size will not be permitted.

Comments / 3

