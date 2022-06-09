ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unifi Talks ‘Next Level’ Transparency, Traceability at Outdoor Retailer

By Tracey Meyers
 5 days ago
Fiber Firm Unifi is touting its U Trust Product Certification that tackles supply chain certification and new Repreve SmartDye technology at Outdoor Retailer’s summer show, soon taking place June 9 to 11 in Denver.

Unifi’s U Trust Product Certification helps build trust and transparency around sustainability as it can test and verify that Repreve is indeed present at “expected content levels” during any point in the supply chain and life of a product or fiber.

Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer at Unifi, said, “Trust and transparency are at the core of everything we do, and we strongly believe that sustainability claims should be independently verifiable. Our U Trust Product Certification gives customers additional assurance that the products they purchase are working for the good of tomorrow.”

Its sustainability solutions are a mainstay in the outdoor segment, with brands such as American Backcountry; Kathmandu; Lands’ End; Patagonia; United by Blue, and Voited using the firm’s branded recycled performance fiber, Repreve, which is made by transforming more than 30 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products.

The firm will also highlight its Repreve SmartDye recycled polyester, designed to be dyed at lower temperatures, delivering energy savings of up to 30 percent — and has a lower carbon footprint than standard polyester dyeing. Unifi said there is no compromise in quality for the product and that it “meets performance requirements for an easy drop-in replacement of conventional polyester.” Its Repreve SmartDye is available in both polyester staple fiber and filament fiber, they added.

Bev Sylvester, vice president of marketing and communications at Unifi, added, “Repreve is the global leader in recycled fiber innovation, and we continue to develop new products such as Repreve SmartDye — to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.”

