Construction planned to resume on Jenks outlet mall

JENKS, Okla. — After two years of delayed construction, Simon Property Group provided an update on a major outlet mall planned for Jenks.

Simon said it will resume development this year of Tulsa Premium Outlets, located just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks.

“This rapidly growing and thriving market is well-positioned for Simon’s vision of value-oriented shopping and will serve as a regional draw for the entire greater Four-State Area,” said the company in a press release.

“We are happy to hear this announcement from Simon regarding Tulsa Premium Outlets,” said Jenks City Manager, Christopher Shrout. “This news, coupled with recently announced and soon-to-be-announced developments, shows the efforts of the City of Jenks and the Jenks business community are paying off.”

Construction of the outlet mall was temporarily halted in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Set on about 50 acres, once completed the mall will have around 80 stores spanning 325 thousand square feet

Simon said it’s targeting 2024 for the grand opening.

