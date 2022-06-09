CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as healthcare, energy shares weigh
By Reuters Staff
Reuters
5 days ago
June 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in healthcare and energy shares, as concerns around soaring inflation and aggressive policy tightening by global central banks dented sentiment.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.05 points, or 0.39%, at 20,711.38.
