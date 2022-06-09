ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

How Bitcoin Found Its Purpose At Oslo Freedom Forum

By Josef Tětek
bitcoinmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion editorial by Josef Tětek, the Trezor brand ambassador for SatoshiLabs. At this year’s Oslo Freedom Forum (OFF), a financial freedom content track gave freedom fighters from around the world the chance to learn about Bitcoin, and Bitcoiners the chance to learn the true extent of fiat slavery....

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Celsius Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals: What Went Wrong?

The below is a free, full excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The purpose of this issue will be twofold:. The...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Has The Bitcoin Hash Rate Gotten Too High?

Miners provide a last line of defense for securing the Bitcoin network against brute-force attacks from malicious actors who might accumulate a majority of SHA-256 hash rate. The more hashing power is spent discovering new blocks for the longest Bitcoin chain, the more secure the funds on the trillion-dollar network will be. Despite a significantly depressed bitcoin price, however, which is currently sitting more than 50% below its latest all-time high, the network’s hash rate continues growing and has set new record highs multiple times this year. In fact, hash rate might be the only bitcoin chart still going up and to the right in the current market phase.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

MicroStrategy CEO Sheds Margin Call Woes As Bitcoin Nears $21,000

Michael Saylor said his company had anticipated eventual bitcoin volatility and is prepared to “HODL through adversity.”. MicroStrategy took out a $205 million bitcoin-backed loan from Silvergate Bank in March 2022 and risks getting margin called if bitcoin falls below $21,000. Saylor had previously tweeted that the company has...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin’s Trustless Nature Adds Trust To The Internet

Stephen Thompson is a senior technical editor at LQwD Fintech Corp. He was a Bitcoin researcher and investigator at BIGG Digital Assets, carrying out Bitcoin investigations with analysis of on-chain and off-chain information. Trust is the lifeblood of all social interactions. In an environment with high levels of trust, people...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Oslo Freedom Forum#World Gdp#Monetary Inflation#Web3 Investment#Trezor#Satoshilabs#Fiat#Bitcoin Is For Activists
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin On The Moon

This article originally appeared in Bitcoin Magazine's "Moon Issue." To get a copy, visit our store. West of the Andes Mountains in Chile lies the Atacama Desert — the driest place on Earth. There, extreme aridity preserves Earth’s oldest mummies and ensures all but the most resilient flora and fauna quickly join them in death. The same equipment that failed to detect life on Mars yielded identical results when presented with the Atacama’s soil. Fittingly, the landscape so closely resembles the distant red planet that science fiction filmmakers and NASA scientists alike converge there to shoot movies and test space rovers. High elevation coupled with virtually nonexistent light pollution and moisture produce perfectly clear skies more than 200 nights a year, making the Atacama region mankind’s premiere destination for observing the heavens.
MARKETS
AFP

US extends sanctions exemption for energy payments to Russia

Washington said Tuesday it will continue to allow payments to Russia for energy products through December 5, to give European countries time to prepare for a near-total oil embargo in retaliation for Moscow's war on Ukraine. Energy is a major source of income for Vladimir Putin's government, and Western nations are trying to isolate Moscow and impede the ability to continue the war. hs/jh
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy