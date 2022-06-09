Recruiting Roundup: 2023 UC QB Commit Competing in Elite 11 Finals; Bearcats Interested in Local 2026 WR

This marks the second-straight year UC has a committed Elite 11 quarterback.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The recruiting hot stove keeps cooking for Cincinnati football, which has a second-straight QB commit headed to the Elite 11 Finals. Three-star 2023 quarterback Brady Drogosh out of De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan) is competing in this year's event for the best high school QBs in the country.

According to 247Sports Composite , Drogosh was the 724th-ranked recruit in the 2023 class and the 37th-ranked quarterback when he committed on May 2, but he has shot up the ranks since. He now sits at No. 488 overall and No. 25 among QBs. Drogosh holds 13 offers from schools like Kansas, Indiana, and Minnesota. 2022 UC signee Luther Richesson also competed in the Finals last year.

Drogosh is currently the fifth-best UC QB recruit in the 247Sports era and it's not hard to see why. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound weapon can beat teams with the deep post and on the ground. The former is his best throw in the arsenal and he does a great job reading the defense on draws/read options. Drogosh reminds me of a young, raw Desmond Ridder in the way he moves out of structure and on the ground. Now, it's about getting more advanced at reading defenses and speeding up his play clock a bit. Check out his highlights here .

The next bit of news comes out of West Clermont (Ohio), where UC is showing interest in 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. According to Mike Dyer , the Bearcats reached out to West Clermont coach Nate Mahon on Wednesday. The incoming high school freshman is the son of late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry and already has five offers from West Virginia, Grambling State, Ohio State, Connecticut, and Marshall.

