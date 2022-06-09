ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Roundup: 2023 UC QB Commit Competing in Elite 11 Finals; Bearcats Interested in Local 2026 WR

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336BWM_0g5Ul6iD00

This marks the second-straight year UC has a committed Elite 11 quarterback.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The recruiting hot stove keeps cooking for Cincinnati football, which has a second-straight QB commit headed to the Elite 11 Finals. Three-star 2023 quarterback Brady Drogosh out of De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan) is competing in this year's event for the best high school QBs in the country.

According to 247Sports Composite , Drogosh was the 724th-ranked recruit in the 2023 class and the 37th-ranked quarterback when he committed on May 2, but he has shot up the ranks since. He now sits at No. 488 overall and No. 25 among QBs. Drogosh holds 13 offers from schools like Kansas, Indiana, and Minnesota. 2022 UC signee Luther Richesson also competed in the Finals last year.

Drogosh is currently the fifth-best UC QB recruit in the 247Sports era and it's not hard to see why. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound weapon can beat teams with the deep post and on the ground. The former is his best throw in the arsenal and he does a great job reading the defense on draws/read options. Drogosh reminds me of a young, raw Desmond Ridder in the way he moves out of structure and on the ground. Now, it's about getting more advanced at reading defenses and speeding up his play clock a bit. Check out his highlights here .

The next bit of news comes out of West Clermont (Ohio), where UC is showing interest in 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. According to Mike Dyer , the Bearcats reached out to West Clermont coach Nate Mahon on Wednesday. The incoming high school freshman is the son of late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry and already has five offers from West Virginia, Grambling State, Ohio State, Connecticut, and Marshall.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Bob Huggins on UC Joining Big 12: 'They Better get Ready Because it is Hard'

Three-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Kamari Burns Commits to UC; Class of 2023 now Highest-Rated in School History

Watch: Coby Bryant Flashes Athleticism at Seattle Seahawks Practice

UC Football Adds Sixth 2023 Commitment of the Weekend

Four-Star Wide Receiver Ayden Greene Commits to UC

Three-Star 2023 Legacy Cornerback Luke Evans Commits to Cincinnati

UC Football Secures Commitment From Three-Star Cornerback Jonas Duclona

Four-Star Safety Daeh McCullough Commits to UC

Desmond Ridder Making Early Waves With Atlanta Falcons

Three-Star 2023 Forward Arrinten Page Visits UC

Bearcats QB Room Ranked in Middle of ESPN's FBS Passer Tiers

Watch: Myjai Sanders Mic'd up at Arizona Cardinals' OTAs

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Wing Mayar Wol

Marcus Mariota: 'Absolutely' Mentoring Desmond Ridder

UC Football Falls in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Rayvon Griffith Transferring to AZ Compass for Senior High School Season

UC Announces Kickoff Times for Four 2022 Football Games

Bearcats Offer 2023 Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Kyle Washington, Tari Eason Named UC's Best Modern Incoming/Outgoing Transfers

A Closer Look at New Bearcats Defensive End Noah Potter

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

PFF Lists Coby Bryant as 'Instant-Impact Day Three Rookie'

Richard Sherman: Coby Bryant 'Will be a Long-Time Starter' for Seattle Seahawks

Five UC Football Players That Could be Drafted in 2023

UC Emerges as a Major Winner From the 2022 NFL Draft

Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game

Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
City
Kansas, OH
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Football Games#Elite 11#Cardinals#American Football#College Football#Uc#Qb#De La Salle Collegiate
Fox 19

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food...
CINCINNATI, OH
reporterwings.com

He Rode the Grits and Hard Toast Circuit to Horse Racing Glory

CINCINNATI — The Best of Ohio race card was not kind to Sonny Leon. Seven times he had climbed aboard what he thought was a contender only to lose by two or four or six lengths. Leon’s best shot at winning at Belterra Park last Friday was aboard Rumble Strip Ron in the $100,000 Green Carpet Stakes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: The Cincinnati Subway

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit two miles of abandoned tunnels, beneath the streets of Cincinnati, that are a relic of an attempt to establish underground transportation in the city. Our podcast is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Duke Energy provides power restoration update

CINCINNATI — Sally Thelen with Duke Energy joined WLWT News 5 TODAY Tuesday morning to provide an update on the company's power restoration efforts following Monday night's storms. As of 12 p.m., Duke reported over 79,000 customers were still without power. "I can tell you most of the outages...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation last week of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati pizzeria opens newest location in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati pizzeria just opened its third location across from a $150 million mixed-use development. Taglio, a pizzeria that specializes in deep-dish Detroit-style and traditional pizzas, opens its third location June 13 at 9321 Montgomery Road in the former Delicio Coal-Fired Pizza space across from Montgomery Quarter. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read the full story and flip through photos for a look inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
sibcyclinenews.com

2022 County Summer Fairs near Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio; Northern Kentucky; and Southeastern Indiana

Summertime definitely means attending a county or state fair. Steeped with tradition, fairs are full of the sights and sounds of farm livestock, fast rides and carnival-style food and games. And we cannot forget entertainment like the demolition derby, monster truck shows and tractor pulls. Gardeners and cooks show off their best items at fairs, too, seeking a coveted blue ribbon from judges.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

It Is Official! 2022 Miss Black Teen Cincinnati ‘Miss Joi Burton’ and 2022 Miss Black Cincinnati ‘Miss Olivia Riggs’

The votes tallied, the court chosen, and the winners of the 32nd Anniversary of Miss Black Teen Cincinnati and the 42nd Anniversary of Miss Black Cincinnati names are now and forever recorded in the 2022 RLH Pageants Unlimited historical journals. Both Pageants were held simultaneously, with sixteen beautiful, poised young African American women of different hues from Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police talk pros, cons of new Ohio conceal carry law

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati police officers have different perspectives about a new gun law that will take effect Monday. It’s referred to as constitutional carry. It’s a measure Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in March. The NRA applauded the action saying the legislation protects the...
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
884
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy