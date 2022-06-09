Santa Monica Bakeries and a Brewery Celebrate National Donut Day

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...

VERNON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO