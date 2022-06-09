ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Massachusetts camping site was ranked as one of the best camping spots in New England, according to Dyrt

By Tristan Smith
 5 days ago
A Foxborough camping site which is said to offer a “high-end” camping experience with four swimming pools, an assortment of trails, bike paths and a spa, was ranked as one of the best camping experiences in New England by a travel guide website. The Dyrt, a camping...

LHCBP
5d ago

This is NOT camping. If you can’t sleep on the ground in a tent (or no tent), cook over a fire, food in a cooler, closest bathroom is the tree behind you, boil water over fire to clean yourself up (or do it in cold water), etc…. THIS IS CAMPING!!!! Having a flushing toilet, shower, sink, stove, refrigerator, heat, running hot water, bed, electricity, lights which are not “flashlights” etc IS NOT CAMPING!!! NOW LETS VOTE FOR THE BEST CAMP GROUND (in bold if I could)!!!!!!!!!

10 of the perfect dog-friendly motels in New England

Man’s finest good friend deserves an opulent getaway too. At these 10 dog-friendly motels throughout New England, meaning a comfortable mattress, a heat welcome, easy accessibility to walks and plenty of wholesome treats. The Inn by the Sea – Cape Elizabeth, Maine. This delightful beachside resort treats canines...
8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
Small Quake in RI Saturday Evening, Fourth in a Month

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
The secret hiding place of the US Open buses revealed

Brendan reports the Dedham Mall has finally found a use for its usually half-empty parking lot off Incinerator Road: Fill them with the buses and shuttle vans that will carry the Lacoste set to and from the US Open at, not just any country club, but THE Country Club. Ed....
Here are five New England islands you can buy right now

New England is edging toward the official start of summer and with it the communal urge to make a break for the water’s edge. Memorial Day weekend saw people across the region flee to the nearest beach, lake, or pond as nearly record-breaking heat rolled in. In Massachusetts, some parks and beaches were so crowded that officials had to halt admissions, WCVB reported. For those yearning for the privacy of the social-distancing era, these listings might be just the thing. From West Gardiner, Maine, to Castleton, Vt., here are five private islands on the market now:
