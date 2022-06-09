What does Boston’s new planning chief have in store for the city?

S&S Restaurant is still serving up the comfort after more than a century in Inman Square. In the decade preceding Cambridge Electric Light’s illumination of Cambridge Street, when trolley tracks ran from Inman to Porter Square, a little delicatessen began welcoming hungry patrons. From its opening in November 1919, Rebecca “Ma” Edelstein greeted guests with “es and es,” Yiddish for “eat and eat” – the phrase that lent the restaurant its name. The S&S Restaurant has remained in the family over four generations, and what an enduring enterprise it has been. Today, the S&S is run by Ma’s great-grandchildren, Gary Mitchell and his sister, Amy Baum, along with their loyal staff.

1 DAY AGO