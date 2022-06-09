ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does Boston’s new planning chief have in store for the city?

By Kelly Garrity -- Boston.com correspondent
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston’s new chief of planning, Arthur Jemison, is ready to hit the ground running — literally. Jemison, an Amherst-native and seasoned urban planner, recently picked up a new pair of New Balances and is ready to break them in on some of his old running routes, he said in an interview...

realestate.boston.com

They're Due $100M in Mass. Tax Breaks, But They Didn't Deliver on Jobs

More than half of businesses failed to create the number of jobs they promised last year as part of a state tax-break program, according to a Business Journal analysis. The list includes major employers like MassMutual, the recipient of the program’s largest tax incentive: a $46 million award approved in 2018.
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
WCVB

Historic sign shines again at site of former Boston chocolate factory

BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
Daily Voice

Water Rescue Reportedly Underway In Boston (DEVELOPING)

Crews were reportedly on the scene of a water rescue after a car was said to have driven into the water in the Boston area, sources say. The incident was first reported in the area of 60 Rowes Warf in Boston after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, according to a Tweet from Fire News Alerts. However, the location was shortly changed to 406 Atlantic Avenue.
Boston University

To Do Today: Sullivan’s Castle Island Restaurant

Visit this Boston icon for lobster rolls, fried seafood, and New England favorites. 10 am to 8 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 8 pm on weekends. Sullivan’s on Castle Island has been a South Boston staple since it opened in 1951. Founded by Dan Sullivan, Sr., it started with the goal of providing quality food at reasonable prices to Castle Island visitors. Over 70 years later, Sullivan’s remains committed to this philosophy and has become a summertime essential for locals and tourists alike.
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
Celebrate Juneteenth at these 14 Boston-area events

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. JUNETEENTH BOSTON 2022 Juneteenth Boston and the Nubian Square Foundation will host a three-day celebration, starting with a 1.6-mile March to Freedom from the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to Roxbury’s Nubian Square. The next day, head to South Boston for the family-friendly Juneteenth Carson Beach Day. Finally, swap your swim trunks for something stylish and join the Juneteenth Royalty Gala, showcasing the celebration’s theme of “radically reclaiming Black royalty.” March to Freedom: June 17, 3-5 p.m., free, 120 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Juneteenth Carson Beach Day: June 18, 1-7 p.m., free, 165 J Day Blvd. Juneteenth Royalty Gala: June 19, 7 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $45, 2300 Washington St. eventbrite.com.
S&S Restaurant is still serving up the comfort after more than a century in Inman Square

S&S Restaurant is still serving up the comfort after more than a century in Inman Square. In the decade preceding Cambridge Electric Light’s illumination of Cambridge Street, when trolley tracks ran from Inman to Porter Square, a little delicatessen began welcoming hungry patrons. From its opening in November 1919, Rebecca “Ma” Edelstein greeted guests with “es and es,” Yiddish for “eat and eat” – the phrase that lent the restaurant its name. The S&S Restaurant has remained in the family over four generations, and what an enduring enterprise it has been. Today, the S&S is run by Ma’s great-grandchildren, Gary Mitchell and his sister, Amy Baum, along with their loyal staff.

