Ted Baker was joined in the studio Tuesday morning by Silvio Palermo. Silvio is running for the elected sheriff position in Ontario County. Ted and Silvio discussed his background in law enforcement including the many roles and positions he has held in his career. They talked about Silvio’s goals for the position and what he hopes to accomplish if elected. Silvio has a multilayered plan that he and Ted discussed. Silvio’s plan includes community and office goals as well as transparency goals. He also discussed key issues like the opioid epidemic, domestic violence and constitutional rights. Silvio and Ted talked about what makes Silvio the ideal candidate in the race for Ontario County Sheriff and further goals he has such as the budget, technology and SRO programs.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO