National Action Network hosts food drive in North Charleston

CROSS, S.C. – The Cross community celebrated the completed renovations of Spiers Landing in Cross on Saturday. Local leaders, elected officials and citizens joined to applaud the new, updated amenities at the site, as well as fellowship over food and a fun-filled kickball game between area firefighters and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies. “We are very excited about this reopening, […]
