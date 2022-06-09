National Action Network hosts food drive in North Charleston

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A day on the river catching fish led to one woman and her family running into some gentle giants along the way. Brenda Burbage and her family were cruising along in their pontoon boat Friday around 2 p.m. on the Tailrace Canal in Moncks Corner when they came across a rare sighting: manatees! “I was going […] The post Rare Manatee Sighting In Berkeley County Caught On Camera appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO