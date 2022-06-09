ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

National Action Network hosts food drive in North Charleston

By ABC News 4
abcnews4.com
 5 days ago

National Action Network will host a food drive...

abcnews4.com

live5news.com

Train moved from tracks at Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A train that was parked and blocking traffic on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road has been moved. The North Charleston Police Department first tweeted about the train just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. At the time they estimated two hours to move the train.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Cross Community Celebrates Renovated Spiers Landing With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CROSS, S.C. – The Cross community celebrated the completed renovations of Spiers Landing in Cross on Saturday. Local leaders, elected officials and citizens joined to applaud the new, updated amenities at the site, as well as fellowship over food and a fun-filled kickball game between area firefighters and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies. “We are very excited about this reopening, […] The post Cross Community Celebrates Renovated Spiers Landing With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
CROSS, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Society
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County to host Family Emergency Preparedness Day in July

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Emergency Management is inviting families to Cypress Gardens in July to learn how to prepare for emergencies, particularly hurricanes. The first-ever "Family Emergency Preparedness Day" is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cypress Gardens. Families will...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
#National Action Network#Food Drive#Charity
The Berkeley Observer

Rare Manatee Sighting In Berkeley County Caught On Camera

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A day on the river catching fish led to one woman and her family running into some gentle giants along the way. Brenda Burbage and her family were cruising along in their pontoon boat Friday around 2 p.m. on the Tailrace Canal in Moncks Corner when they came across a rare sighting: manatees! “I was going […] The post Rare Manatee Sighting In Berkeley County Caught On Camera appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Remodeled Food Lion to open in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Food Lion in Goose Creek on Wednesday. The supermarket chain, Food Lion, has announced the reopening of a Goose Creek location following recent renovations. Community members are invited to a ribbon-cutting at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday. The first 100 customers […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

How bike taxi workers stay safe during a heat advisory in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With dangerous temperatures expected throughout the week- most people may try to avoid being outside as much as possible. However, a number of professions don't get that luxury. That includes the bike taxis that work the streets of downtown Charleston. We tagged along with Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
Points and Travel

15 Best Day Trips from Charleston, SC

Charleston, South Carolina is one of the best cities not only in the United States but across the globe. This is not surprising thanks to its location near the coast. In addition, it has plenty of beautiful old buildings, plus the food and drinks scene here is worth experiencing too.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Clyburn, Scott to mark Charleston church shooting anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-day event beginning Friday will commemorate the seventh anniversary of the massacre at a downtown Charleston church that left nine dead. The shooting at Mother Emanual AME Church during a Wednesday night Bible study on June 17, 2015, killed the lead pastor of the historically-Black Charleston church, State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, and eight of his parishioners.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

20 employers attending Charleston tourism and hospitality job fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Explore Charleston and the Lowcountry Hospitality Association are offering residents of the Tri-County area an opportunity to explore careers in tourism and hospitality. On Tuesday, June 14, those two organizations will be hosting a hospitality and tourism job fair at the Embassy Suites Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston PD sees success with new mental health call-logging system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is taking a new approach to how they respond to mental health calls. Before, officers would log interactions with mental health conditions in a general report system or would share the encounters over texts or emails. Now, thanks to the Department of Mental Health, the information is in one place and with extra details so the officers are as prepared as possible when they head to a call.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Community event, gospel show headed to Allendale County

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A free community event is happening in Allendale County on Saturday, June 11. Praise & Shop at the Gabezo will be held at the gazebo in downtown Fairfax from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. A gospel event will start at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Whitney Stephens at 803-260-5190. Stephens […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

