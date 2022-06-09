ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

35 children die in Ethiopia’s Afar amid drought, conflict

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 35 children have died in recent weeks due to drought and conflict in Ethiopia’s northeastern Afar region, according to a local hospital and the medical charity Doctors Without Borders.

The announcement Thursday came days after a government minister denied that people have died due to food shortages.

“Thirty-five children have died in the last eight weeks alone and more than two-thirds of those patients died within 48 hours of admission,” Doctors Without Borders said in a statement noting an escalating crisis in the mostly arid region.

“What scares us most at this point is that we are only beginning to see the very tip of the iceberg, and already it is overwhelming,” said Raphael Veicht, the group’s emergency coordinator in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia is facing one of the worst droughts in the past 40 years following consecutive failed rains in the Horn of Africa. The Afar region also saw some of the fiercest fighting in the war that erupted in Ethiopia’s neighboring Tigray region in November 2020.

Hussein Adem, director of Dubti Hospital in Afar, the largest in the region and serving more than 1 million people, confirmed the children’s deaths to The Associated Press and said that people flooding into the hospital are coming from conflict areas bordering Tigray.

“The number of malnourished and sick children arriving at our hospital is rising steadily. Hence, the mortality rate among children is also rising,” he said, adding his team is trying to send some to other healthcare centers. “Our hospital ward is full, so we are using tents. Even that is getting full, so we are treating some of them in the corridors.”

Both United Nations and Ethiopian government figures indicate that millions of Ethiopians in other parts of the country also face food shortages.

Fitsum Assefa, Ethiopia’s minister of planning and development, told cabinet members on Monday that 7.4 million people in the South, Oromia and Somali regions need food assistance. “An additional 5.2 million in Tigray, around 600,000 in Afar and 8.7 million in the Amhara region also need food assistance and are receiving assistance both by the government and donors,” she said. But she denied the loss of human lives, calling the efforts a “big success.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a tweet on Feb. 25 warned that drought-induced hunger in the Somali and Borana areas of the East African nation was “causing a loss of life among children and the elderly.” He added, “If we wait for the onset of the rainy season, we will lose many of our citizens.”

On Tuesday, the U.N. appealed for $847 million to help support 4.2 million people, half of them children, in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

“The nutrition situation in the region is extremely concerning as malnutrition rates are increasing, particularly in Ethiopia, and in the arid and semi-arid lands of Kenya and Somalia,” it said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

As hunger spreads in Somalia, babies start to die

DOLLOW, Somalia, May 25 (Reuters) - Hacked-off thorn branches encircle two mounds of earth heaped over the tiny bodies of Halima Hassan Abdullahi's twin granddaughters. Babies Ebla and Abdia lived only a day. Weakened by hunger, their mother gave birth to the twins a month early, eight weeks after their...
AFRICA
The Independent

Rwanda ‘committed to helping migrants sent from UK to build new lives’

Rwanda is committed to helping asylum seekers deported from the UK rebuild their lives in a new country, a spokeswoman for the government of the African state has said.As the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Yolande Makolo said they did not believe that being sent to her country should be regarded as a “punishment” by the migrants.Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kigali, she said Rwanda had entered into its controversial arrangement with the UK for “the right reasons”.She said they expected to receive “thousands” of migrants over the lifetime of the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
The Independent

Rwandan government hits back at ‘insulting’ criticism over migrants plan

The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK.Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees.Speaking to reporters in Kigali on Tuesday as the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Ms Makolo said: “There’s a point that we want to get across as Africans, that...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Islamic State affiliate suspected of Catholic church massacre, Nigeria says

Nigerian security officials suspect extremists from Islamic State’s affiliate in west Africa were behind an attack on a Catholic church last weekend that killed dozens. Forty people are now thought to have died after gunmen stormed St Francis Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, and 61 survivors are still being treated in hospital, according to local authorities. The total is double an earlier estimate.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Ex-soldiers ‘inspired by psychic to fight in Yemen’ go on trial in Germany

Two former German soldiers have gone on trial accused of attempting to form a paramilitary group to fight in Yemen’s civil war after being inspired by a psychic. Achim Allweyer, 52, and Arend-Adolf Gräss, 60, took steps to set up what prosecutors say amounted to a “terrorist organisation” after receiving “messages from a fortune teller that they understood as binding instructions for action”, according to the indictment read out at Stuttgart’s higher regional court on Thursday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Somalia#Eritrea#Kenya#Dubti Hospital
The Independent

Home Office slashes number of Afghan refugees allowed into UK after fleeing Taliban

The Home Office is slashing the number of Afghan refugees to be allowed into the UK after fleeing the country – after finally launching a scheme following months of delay.When Kabul fell to the Taliban amid terrifying scenes last August, ministers promised that 5,000 Afghans would be welcomed in the first year, primarily from emergency camps in neighbouring countries.But ministers now say only “up to 2,000” will be admitted over 12 months through that route, working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).Instead, it is counting thousands of people airlifted out of the country last August towards...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
US News and World Report

Armed Men Kill at Least 100 in Burkina Faso Border Zone - Security Source

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Armed men killed at least 100 civilians in a rural district of northern Burkina Faso close to the border with Niger over the weekend, a security source said. The attackers targeted men but appeared to spare women and children in Seytenga district on Saturday night, the security source...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defended the government's Rwanda asylum plan, stating that the policy is "completely legal and completely moral". This follows criticism from the Church of England, whose entire leadership labelled the scheme an "immoral plan that shames Britain". Truss said "critics" need to "suggest an alternative policy that will work".It is currently understood that seven people are scheduled to be on the first flight to Kigali tonight. Truss has said that if they are not on that plane, then "they will be on the next".Click here to read our free newsletter
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Thousands of sheep drown as Sudan ship sinks

An overladen ship crammed with thousands of sheep sank Sunday in Sudan's Red Sea port of Suakin drowning most animals on board but with all crew surviving, officials said. The livestock vessel was exporting the animals from Sudan to Saudi Arabia when it sank after several thousand more animals were loaded on board than it was meant to carry.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

UK's First Migrant Deportation Flight To Rwanda Set To Depart On Tuesday

Britain's first scheduled flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda was due to depart on Tuesday, with the government warning that anyone who avoided it through last-minute legal challenges would be put on a later flight anyway. Britain has struck a 120-million-pound ($148 million) deal with Rwanda to send some migrants,...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill more than 100

Clashes in Sudan's Darfur between Arab and non-Arab groups have killed more than 100 people, adding to a toll of hundreds in the region over recent months. A month earlier, fighting in South Darfur between the ethnic Fallata and the Arab Rizeigat tribes killed at least 45 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Six People Killed in Congo Diamond Mine Cave-In

(Reuters) - At least six people were killed when an artisanal diamond mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province caved in, a provincial official said on Thursday, adding that there could be more victims. Artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. Fatal accidents are common.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nigeria's Abuja to Kaduna train attack: Gunmen free 11 hostages

Kidnappers who had detained some victims of the March attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train in northern Nigeria have released 11 hostages. The spokesman to the cleric acting as go-between for the government and the attackers, Tukur Mamu, told the BBC that 51 people were still captive. During the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy