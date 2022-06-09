ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s 3rd Grade Reading Scores Show Troubling Trend

By Grant Holcomb
 5 days ago

Florida’s latest third-grade reading scores report has shown only one-quarter of students are able to read proficiently. The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Education were released recently, numbers which indicate students are struggling across the state, based on their performance on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA).

The state education department defines “proficiently” as scoring a four or five on a scale of one through five. A level three is considered passing, and just over half of Florida’s students passed at 53 percent.

The passing number has gotten lower in the past few years, most recently peaking in 2017 and 2019 at 58 percent. However, the 2015 number matched this year’s 53 percent.

Certain rural counties were also some of the lowest-performing. The lowest percentage of passing third-graders, 19 percent, was found in Jefferson County.

Hillsborough County School District officials, encompassing Tampa, said that the effects of lockdown schools and at-home learning greatly disrupted scores in their district.

“Nearly 1,000 more third-grade students were tested this year compared to last year, and many of these students learned from home during some or all of 2020-2021,” Tanya Arja, a communication official with Hillsborough Schools, said . “With now 99 percent of third graders tested this year, we are now finally getting a complete picture of the impacts that disrupted and at-home learning caused.”

Similarly, Gadsden County only had a rate of 27 percent, while Madison County came in 39 percent.

Gadsden County Superintendent Elijah Key said they are “greatly disappointed” but “not surprised” at their county’s low score.

Conversely, the counties surrounding Jacksonville had some of the highest scores in the state. Clay County had a passing rate of 61 percent, Nassau County’s rate was 64 percent, and St. Johns County had one of the highest scoring rates at 76 percent of third-graders passed.

Overall, the highest performer was Florida High School, the charter school affiliated with Florida State University.

The largest year to year increase in passing students was accomplished by Dixie County with 8 percent more students passing than the previous year. Lafayette County, however, had the largest year-to-year drop, with 12 percent fewer third graders passing the Florida Standards Assessment.

The DOE also noted that charter school outperformed non-charter schools.

“Though the decline in grade 3 ELA performance at Level 3 and above between 2021 and 2022 was greater among charter schools than non-charter schools (2 percentage-point decline compared to a 1 percentage-point decline), charter school performance was higher than non-charter school performance by 7 percentage points on the 2022 Grade 3 FSA ELA (59% vs. 52%).”

Grant Holcomb is a reporter at The Florida Capital Star and The Star News Network .

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commission Meeting Briefs: June 8, 2022

Provided below are news brief from the June 8, 2022 Tallahassee City Commission meeting. –The City Commissioners heard a report on the city’s annual audit report for the 2021 fiscal year. The audit was completed by MSL, P.A., an external auditor. The audit’s result was an “Unmodified Opinion,” the highest opinion that auditors can express […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Manny Joanos Files for Leon County Commission District 2

On Wednesday, June 1st, former Leon County Commissioner Manny Joanos filed to run for District 2’s vacant seat after County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away on May 28th due to complications from long COVID. Joanos currently serves as the coordinator for public relations at Lively Technical Center. He previously served as a Leon County School […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Lake Munson is Closed Due to Toxic Algae Blooms

On May 25, 2022, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) issued a health alert to area residents, warning them not to go in the water at Lake Munson after finding toxic algae on the water. The warning caused Leon County to close the boat ramps and stop all fishing. According to the FDOH, the algae […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Florida Democrat Anna Eskamani Blames ‘Pro-Life Politicians’ for Texas School Shooting

Florida Democrat House member Anna Eskamani was quick to politicize the mass shooting that took place Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where reports indicate that 19 students and two teachers were killed. Eskamani tweeted out at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday, “All these ‘pro-life’ politicians don’t seem to give a damn about our kids […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson Passes Away

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away this morning due to complications from long-term COVID. Provided below is the Leon County Commission press release: Lifelong Public Servant Jimbo Jackson Passes Away Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away this morning surrounded by his wife, children and close family. A lifelong public servant, educator, and leader, […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
