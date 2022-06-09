ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closed after diesel spill due to crash involving two 18-wheelers

By WAFB Staff
 5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several road closures in Baton Rouge after a diesel spill caused by a crash...

Comments / 2

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville man dies in Interstate 10 crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish after 9 a.m. June 4. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Three injured after car crash ends in LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say three people were injured after a car somehow ended up in the LSU Lakes near Dalrymple Drive on Sunday evening, June 12. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the Dalrymple Drive/ April Street area regarding a car that left the roadway and entered the lake.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian struck and killed in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge – On June 4, 2022, shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Nelson Nunez of Prairieville.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Man, 75, dies in hospital after being struck by semi on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man who was struck by an 18-wheeler spent over a week fighting for his life in a hospital before he died Monday. Louisiana State Policed identified the victim Tuesday morning as Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville. Nunez was standing in the road when he was hit on I-10 near the Highland Road exit June 4.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Victim in Avenue L shooting in stable condition, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Baton Rouge Police Department says the victim in Monday’s Avenue L shooting is in stable condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Avenue L after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. No additional details of the shooting were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man Goes Viral for Fishing Off Side of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge While I-10 Was Closed for Hours

A major crash shut down I-10 for hours on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge, but one man decided to choose relaxation over frustration. Friday afternoon was a mess on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay after a 15-car crash brought traffic to a complete standstill. Anyone who was already on the bridge was pretty much stuck there until officials were able to safely investigate the accident and clear the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man in critical condition after shooting along Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt and is in critical condition after a shooting along Highland Road Saturday afternoon, sources said. Baton Rouge Police said a Boost Mobile employee was shot around 7:30 p.m. and ran to University Seafood for help. Officers roped off a crime scene on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person shot and injured on Avenue L, Baton Rouge Police say

A person was shot and injured on Avenue L on Monday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police said. The shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of the avenue, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson said. The victim was transported to the hospital. No further details were immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Police investigate reported shooting on Highland Road

Baton Rouge Police are responding to a reported shooting on Highland Road, a spokesperson said shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Highland Road, Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman, said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Three people safe after house fire on W. Garfield Street

Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor of Tennessee is looking forward to competing against veteran players during mini camp. Arch Manning, other participate in 7-on-7 competition at LSU. Updated: 4 hours ago. Newman QB Arch Manning, some of his teammates, and many other high school football players took part in...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
BRPD responding to shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Highland Road near East Buchanan Street, according to officials. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CATS bus erupts into flames near mall Friday

BATON ROUGE - A public transit bus erupted into flames near the Mall of Louisiana Friday. No one was hurt when the CATS bus burst into flames. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Video shared with WBRZ showed flames were burning from underneath and the side of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Body of missing boater recovered from Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a boater who was missing since last week has been recovered from the Mississippi River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing near Baton Rouge after his boat sank Wednesday, The Advocate reported. Wildlife officials said Brown’s body was recovered Saturday […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Denham man charged with vehicular homicide in death of local 9-1-1 operator

GREENSBURG---A Denham man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3rd offense DWI in a crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in April. Officials from Louisiana State Police Troop L say Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, June 11, an a variety of charges related to the April 16 crash that claimed the life of Grace Chandler of Amite.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Denham Springs man arrested for fatal head on crash

UPDATE: This morning, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrested and booked Nicholas Carter, of Denham Springs, in St. Helena Parish Jail. Toxicology samples collected from Carter revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. Carter was booked for the following charges: L.R.S. 14:32.1 – Vehicular Homicide, L.R.S. 14:98.3 – Operating While Intoxicated (3rd Offense), L.R.S. 14:98.8 – Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, L.R.S 32:71 – Failure to Drive on Right Side of Road, and L.R.S. 32:61 – Speeding.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
