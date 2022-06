Parkland Historical Society is looking for “new blood” and needs new members to help maintain the archives and take on new projects and events. Jeff Schwartz, President of the Historical Society, said Parkland is a great city with rich history, and preserving it for future generations is honorable and exciting work. Yet, with about 70 members on the paper, many of whom do not attend meetings or pay the dues, the Society sees less and less participation and desperately needs active volunteers.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO