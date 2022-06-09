Charleston man accused of reckless driving threatens officer during traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old Charleston man is facing a number of charges after he was stopped by police Tuesday morning.

According to a report, police pulled over a Hyundai sedan that was seen swerving on Rivers Avenue.

The traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of Siesta Motor Lodge when an officer saw the driver pour out two containers of beer from the vehicle’s window.

A “strong odor” of an alcoholic beverage was detected, which got stronger as the officer walked up to the driver and two beer containers were seen with liquid pouring out.

When the officer made contact, the driver, identified as Montez Dozier, began to slur his words and he was asked to step out of his vehicle.

The alcoholic beverage odor became even stronger and the Dozier was “unsteady” on his feet.

Dozier was advised that he was under arrest before he told the officer: “I’m gonna come looking for you.”

Dozier was then charged with reckless driving, littering, and threatening the life of a public official.

