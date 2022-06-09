ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire used a huge dragon animatronic

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Potter and the Goblet of Fire has some of the greatest effects in the entire fantasy movie franchise. The Triwizard Tournament features a dazzling array of effects, not least with the dragon, the terrifying Hungarian Horntail, which, it turns out, was made to scale. For the creature’s introduction...

www.thedigitalfix.com

thedigitalfix.com

Ralph Fiennes really didn’t like putting on the Voldemort make up

The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of recognisable faces. However, few are as distinctive as the nose-less villain Voldemort – played by Ralph Fiennes. Now, actors undergo transformations every day in their career, but let’s be honest, changing into the ‘Dark Lord’ doesn’t seem like the easiest process, and Fiennes has come out to confirm that he hated the lengthy makeup routine he endured every time he had to embody the Harry Potter character.
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era,’ + More

The multiverse called, and it wants its everything bagel back. If that sentence means nothing to you that’s okay, because now you can finally watch Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is one of this week’s new movies on VOD, in order to understand the significance. And if you watch that one and are in the mood for still more genre-bending, reality-bending movies, you’re in luck because you can also check out The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent on VOD, in which Nicolas Cage plays a very meta version of himself, all washed up after making a bunch of sub-par...
Popculture

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Is Now Streaming

The new Fantastic Beasts movie is already streaming on HBO Max, but it's hard to say if that means anything in particular for the future of the franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiered in theaters on Wednesday, April 6 and then dropped on HBO Max on Monday, May 30. Between the franchise's controversies and poor reviews, this may be our last trip to Hogwarts for quite some time.
thedigitalfix.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 star felt like she was in Star Wars during ending

Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films are some of the most financially successful fantasy movies to hit the big screen. But apparently, one star felt as if they had entered into the realm of sci-fi while filming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In an interview with Never...
pethelpful.com

Ocean Cleaning Crew Finds a Cute and Unexpected Surprise While Picking Up Debris

One of our favorite things about TikTok is that you can learn something new every day. And now that we landed on animal-tok, we're constantly learning about different animal tips, tricks and facts. Plus, every once in a while there will be an animal we've never seen before! For instance, TikTok user @mermaid.kayleigh showed us a clip of an unexpected marine life animal. Ok, so maybe not so unexpected. We’ve all seen them before, but seeing this animal in baby form gave us a whole new perspective!
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
pawtracks.com

Husky learns its room lights are voice controlled — cute chaos ensues

Huskies don’t usually top the list of most intelligent dog breeds, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t smart dogs. If you’re lucky enough to call a member of this breed a part of your family, then you know that while they can be stubborn and independent, making training them an interesting task (to put it politely), they’re also gentle, affectionate, and clever.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
Collider

How ‘The Bourne Identity’ Revitalized Action Movies For the 21st Century

Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
SFGate

Batman Comes to Aztec Mexico in Animated Film for HBO Max Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max Latin America has unveiled a new take on the Dark Knight in the upcoming animation feature “Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios” (“Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires”) in the first ever collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, Particular Crowd, Mexico’s Anima and “Book of Life” producer Chatrone. The new project was announced Monday night at a cocktail event held at the 37th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG).
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
Collider

10 DreamWorks Animated Movies That Are Better Than Most Disney Ones

When we consider mainstream animated filmmaking, it would be practically foolish to imagine that any other entity besides Disney stands at the very top of the game. And there are no shortage of reasons as to why that is. Nearly a century now of musicals, fairy tales, and the occasional offbeat story have secured the Mickey Mouse Company's reputation as a cinematic powerhouse, specifically in the realm of animation.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Baby Leopard Turned Into!

Before this little cub was showcasing her beautiful looks on the global runways and slaying New York Fashion Week, she was just a cutie with blunt bangs posing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This blondie with her bright, shining smile famously signed with IMG Models back in 2017....
pethelpful.com

Story of Rainbow Lorikeet ‘Adopting’ Her New Family Is Beyond Heartwarming

We always hear about people adopting pets and welcoming them into their own families. It’s always such a beautiful blend of trust, snuggles and love. But have you ever thought about animals picking their own families? In other words, adopting a family? Sounds weird, we know. It can happen though! Don’t believe us? Just watch this TikTok clip from @itstheyilmazs and see if you aren't convinced that animals can pick us!
epicstream.com

10 Things Wrong with Harry Potter and The Cursed Child

John Tiffany and Jack Thorne had a tricky task when writing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Rather than creating their own world, they had convey a world someone else made. Granted, they had J.K. Rowling’s help but still. They had to adopt her voice and style and ensure every single detail was down perfectly. Many critics think they succeeded.
Popculture

'Dark Winds' Cast Talks Intense New AMC Crime Thriller Series: 'It's a Beautiful Watch' (Exclusive)

AMC has a brand new crime thriller series, Dark Winds, and it will certainly appeal to fans of shows like Longmire and Yellowstone. The show follows three Navajo police officers: Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito. The characters are played, respectively, by Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. Recently, the cast of the new show sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about all things Dark Winds, including what it was like filming the intense show and how "it's a beautiful watch."
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Lightyear – can I stream the new Pixar movie?

Are you wondering how to watch Lightyear? In 1995, Andy got a toy based on his favourite movie. This is that movie. You might know Buzz Lightyear as the gruff, Tim Allen-voiced action figure with an identity crisis in Toy Story, but Lightyear turns the animated movie franchise on its head by giving an insight into the person behind the action figure.
