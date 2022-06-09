Jeffery Scott Means

Suzanne Lynn Rees, Sue to most, lost her decade-long battle with cancer at home on May 25, 2022. She came into this world July 23, 1956 in Whittier, Calif., and was the only child of Steven and Helen Brummer. Her mother passed away in 2016. As a child, she enjoyed...
Congratulations to the following local students who recently graduated from Oregon State University: Cameron Park – Brittany Taggart, master of engineering, electrical and computer engineering; El Dorado Hills – Abigail Shultz, bachelor of science, sociology; Placerville – Christopher Bahro, doctor of philosophy, chemistry. Now. Gold Bug Park...
Recognition honors memory of community pillars who supported arts in El Dorado County. Six outstanding high school juniors and seniors recently received the inaugural Young Artist Awards at a reception at Arts and Culture El Dorado’s Confidence Firehouse Gallery. The event also honored the memory of four bright lights...
Seven local high school graduates were awarded scholarships by the Mother Lode Lions Club in May. Colton Keith Peter, a 2018 graduate of Union Mine High School, was awarded a fourth and final grant of $500 as he will be completing a bachelor’s degree in business/marketing. After graduation he will be pursuing a career in professional baseball as a player or agent.
Brian Tuigamala, 35, of Sacramento has been identified as the man who died June 8 at Jenkinson Lake, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. The cause of death had not been determined as of press time. The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report of...
“The ick factor is real.” — Jeff England, El Dorado Disposal district manager. At the May 25 Placerville City Council meeting an annual rate increase up to $3.04 per customer per month depending on cart size, and a $2.94 “extraordinary circumstances” increase was approved unanimously. A public hearing is scheduled for the rate increase at the June 21 El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting.
As noted in an earlier letter, Benjamin Franklin offered his opinion about the question of paying legislators and executive officers of the federal government. He opposed the idea. What Franklin was trying to do was to state two of the forces that animate individuals into action, ambition and avarice. Here are more of his words.
Roanin Krieger, a Placerville native and graduate of Jesuit High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of the Plebe Summer. Additionally he will be playing rugby with the academy as a recruited athlete. Approximately...
Recently in Sacramento a shootout between rival gangs left six dead and 12 wounded. In a church shooting in Southern California a citizen sacrificed his life to save others — and likewise the guard at the market in Buffalo, NY. In the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 21 students and teachers died, more wounded.
